Chef-Farmer Reveals Secrets to Perfect Stews & Braises from Grass Fed & Pastured Meats

"I'd like to take credit for being a culinary genius...A lot can go wrong making a stew or braising dish from pastured meats. But it's actually pretty simple to get it right every time. You just need to understand a few basic principles." - Chef Shannon Hayes, Sap Bush Hollow Farm Post this

"I'd like to take credit for being a culinary genius," says Shannon, "A lot can go wrong making a stew or braising dish from pastured meats. But it's actually pretty simple to get it right every time. You just need to understand a few basic principles." This month Shannon reveals those principles on Sap Bush Hollow's website.

"Sap Bush Cafe doesn't reopen for the season until the Saturday before Easter," says Chef Shannon, "so there are still a few weeks of winter home cooking left. We thought we'd help people make the cozy nights at home taste even more delicious with these cooking tips," which include understanding how different stew meats cut from different parts of the animal will perform in the kitchen; taking the time to sear properly; working with ingredients in the correct order, and always working with real bone broth.

Sap Bush Cafe reopens for the season on March 30th, and will run every Saturday through the end of November from 9am-2pm. The farm's grass fed beef & lamb, pastured chicken & pork and wool blankets and yarn are all available on their website, as well as through the farm's Honor Store in West Fulton, NY.

Media Contact

Shannon Hayes, Sap Bush Hollow Farm & Cafe, 1 518-657-1745, [email protected], https://www.sapbushfarmstore.com

SOURCE Sap Bush Hollow Farm & Cafe