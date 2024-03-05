Chef-Farmer Reveals Secrets to Perfect Stews & Braises from Grass Fed & Pastured Meats

Sap Bush Hollow Farm's Chef, Shannon Hayes is the national expert on cooking grass fed & pastured meats. This month she reveals four tricks to make sure every stew, curry and braising recipe made from grass fed and pastured meats turns out perfectly in home kitchens.
WEST FULTON, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1979, Sap Bush Hollow Farm has been a national leader in producing grass fed and pastured livestock. When the three-generation farm family bought their tiny town's defunct firehouse to create a seasonal farm-to-table cafe, they entered the national culinary scene with force as co-owner and third generation farmer Shannon Hayes, author of the leading cookbooks on grass fed meats, donned her chef's coat and began preparing authentic farm-to-table meals from Sap Bush Hollow's grass fed beef & lamb, pastured chicken and pork, fresh pastured eggs and the neighboring farms' local produce.
"Our customers come to us because they trust us to grow their food," Hayes' husband and fellow farmer Bob Hooper reports, "Now they want us to cook it for them, too! And they can't get enough of it. Especially Chef Shannon's stews, braises and curries."
"I'd like to take credit for being a culinary genius," says Shannon, "A lot can go wrong making a stew or braising dish from pastured meats. But it's actually pretty simple to get it right every time. You just need to understand a few basic principles." This month Shannon reveals those principles on Sap Bush Hollow's website.
"Sap Bush Cafe doesn't reopen for the season until the Saturday before Easter," says Chef Shannon, "so there are still a few weeks of winter home cooking left. We thought we'd help people make the cozy nights at home taste even more delicious with these cooking tips," which include understanding how different stew meats cut from different parts of the animal will perform in the kitchen; taking the time to sear properly; working with ingredients in the correct order, and always working with real bone broth.
Sap Bush Cafe reopens for the season on March 30th, and will run every Saturday through the end of November from 9am-2pm. The farm's grass fed beef & lamb, pastured chicken & pork and wool blankets and yarn are all available on their website, as well as through the farm's Honor Store in West Fulton, NY.
