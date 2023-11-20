Chef Kyle and Katina Connaughton of Three Michelin-Starred SingleThread Head to Park City For Second Annual Residency at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

'Title Page', The 9-Day Residency will Take Place January 18-28, 2024 with just 14 guests per seating for an exclusive omakase-style experience

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chef Kyle and Katina Connaughton of SingleThread announce their second annual residency at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, named 'Title Page.' The limited engagement will run from January 18th-28th in conjunction with Park City's Sundance Film Festival, offering an exclusive omakase style experience with two seatings each night, at just 14 guests per seating.

For two weeks in January 2024, SingleThread will launch an experiential "trailer" welcoming guests into their experimental test kitchen to go deeper into the creative process of what comes together to build a new idea through film. As guests savor their opening bites, they'll be presented with a cinematic window into the 'why' giving viewers the first look and taste into the genesis of an idea. The short film, directed by filmmaker Justin Taylor Smith, tells the nuanced stories of the farmers, growers and purveyors who lovingly cultivate the ingredients which appear on the plate, from the inspiration to the concepting, to the research and development. When presented with each subsequent course, diners will have forged a deeper understanding of, and appreciation for, the passion and artistry that has gone into producing each ingredient, and building something from the ground up.

Like being in the writing room watching a screenplay be written, the story of an entire ecosystem- the farmers, the fishermen, and the artists who lovingly cultivate their ingredients all begin to find their place amongst the pages of this draft. The evening gracefully unfurls as Chef Kyle and Head Farmer Katina Connaughton unveil their true expression of omakase dining, inviting guests to go deeper into good food systems and the people who create them.

Embracing the serene elegance of winter, while infusing subtle elements of a traditional omakase experience, The Lodge at Blue Sky's intimate dining space will be transformed utilizing natural materials gathered from the landscape and delicate moments of beauty meticulously curated by SingleThread. Every detail, from the exquisite Japanese-crafted plateware to the thoughtfully curated floral arrangements, weaves a narrative that surpasses the ordinary. A cinematic snapshot woven into omakase dining, the evening will engage guests on a level that leaves them connected to something larger and an insight of what's to come.

"We are thrilled to once again welcome Chef Kyle and Katina to The Lodge at Blue Sky," said Joe Ogdie, General Manager, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We now know that this collaboration truly makes magic, and we look forward to offering our guests an evening that transcends a typical culinary pop-up experience."

"We are excited to return to the beautiful Blue Sky property to collaborate with our good friends for this project. For us this is an incredible opportunity to try something completely new, an idea that has been swirling in our heads for the past several years. We are going to get some of these ideas off the page and in front of guests to include them in the creative conversation of what we are developing." -Kyle Connaughton, Chef and Owner of SingleThread.

Reservations will open on December 5th and can be booked through SingleThread or through The Lodge at Blue Sky's website for a dinner and room package. Only 14 seats are available per seating with two seatings each evening. Dinner starts at $400++ per person and $400++ per person for wine pairings.

About SingleThread

SingleThread is a source-focused, farm-driven restaurant and inn that offers its diners and guests time- honored preparations of seasonally inspired cuisine, and a uniquely curated taste of Sonoma Wine Country. The concept was born out of Kyle and Katina Connaughton's Southern California upbringing, as well as their extensive international travels and experiences living and cooking abroad in both the UK and Japan. SingleThread is a three-Michelin starred restaurant whose foundation is rooted in a wealth of Japanese principles and traditions surrounding hospitality, food culture, and service. SingleThread combines the art of sustainable agriculture with culinary excellence, fully integrating the farm into its hospitality spaces, and bringing food sources into the forefront. For SingleThread, the relationship between farmer and chef is more than a side story; it is the heart of the experience.

Having lived for many years in Japan, the Connaughton's have incorporated Japanese touches into SingleThread. Some offerings include artisanal products, handmade custom dishes and donabe from 8th- generation master potters of Iga. SingleThread focuses on the concept of "omotenashi," described as a heightened sense of hospitality and anticipation of a guest's every need.

SingleThread is a Three Star Michelin Restaurant. Has been honored by the Michelin Guide with a Green Star highlighting its commitment to sustainability. In June 2021, its wine program received the Grand Award from the Wine Spectator. SingleThread has also been named in the Top 50 in the World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards. SingleThread is a member of Relais & Chateaux, an international association of independent luxury hotels and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit www.singlethreadfarms.com.

Follow SingleThread on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

About The Lodge at Blue Sky

Only 40 minutes from Salt Lake City Airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxurious contemporary mountain retreat located in Park City, Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range. Set on 3,500 private acres surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room resort invites guests to reconnect with the natural environment in understated elegance, with organic architecture that showcases the majesty of the land. Amenities include a collection of immersive outdoor adventures, including hiking, fly fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding and heli-skiing. The Lodge's restaurant, YUTA, helmed by Executive Chef Jason Franey, serves cuisine created with ingredients sourced from an onsite organic farm. Deeply restorative treatments at Edge Spa complement Blue Sky's active outdoor adventures. Experiential opportunities exclusive to Blue Sky include hands-on horsemanship at the 36,000-square-foot indoor equestrian center and up-close animal encounters at The Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/bluesky/

Follow The Lodge at Blue Sky on Facebook and Instagram @BlueSkyAuberge

Media Contact

Lauren DeMaria, Murphy O'Brien, 1 3124931548, [email protected], https://www.murphyobrien.com

SOURCE SingleThread