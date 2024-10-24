Chef of Red Fish Blue Fish and Water Pig BBQ in Pensacola Beach Rises Toward the Top of the Sizzlin' Steak Showdown Cooking Competition for His Southern Gumbo

We are proud to support Chef Craig in all that he has achieved, including his success in the Sizzlin' Steak Showdown. Post this

"Being born and raised in Pensacola, Southern food has been cooked in my family for as long as I can remember, with recipes being passed down from generation to generation," Norman said. "I'm extremely happy to be able to compete and place in a culinary competition for one of my favorite Southern dishes, gumbo."

Norman attended culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, S.C., and went on to cook for over two decades at restaurants in Tallahassee and Pensacola and even onboard off-shore oil rigs, all of which contributed to his knowledge of and love for Southern, Cajun, and Creole flavors.

He has grown professionally and personally in his time at Red Fish Blue Fish and Water Pig BBQ, both of which are operated by Innisfree Hotels. Norman created a dessert program for the restaurants, was asked to take on the role of general manager, and has achieved a better work-life balance with the help of his team and through sobriety.

"We are proud to support Chef Craig in all that he has achieved, including his success in the Sizzlin' Steak Showdown," said Manuel Rodriguez, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage for Innisfree. "He has proven to be a true leader and someone who cares deeply about providing the best quality food to our guests and our community."

