Recognizing the significance of providing young chefs with access to exceptional training opportunities, ChefUniforms.com has stepped forward as a sponsor for Devin's participation in the Sprouts Chef Training program. The sponsorship includes a generous donation that will cover tuition fees, materials, and other essential resources, ensuring that Devin can fully immerse himself in the training experience without financial constraints.

"As a company deeply rooted in the culinary community, we are proud to support emerging talent like Devin," said Susan Masimore, CEO of ChefUniforms.com. "We believe in investing in the next generation of culinary professionals and empowering them to reach their full potential. Devin's dedication and passion for the culinary arts align perfectly with our values, and we are excited to contribute to his journey through the Sprouts Chef Training program."

Devin is grateful to Chef Uniforms for supporting his internship, stating "It's so fun going into work everyday! Chef Sean is incredible...he makes sure I get experience working on every station. I've loved being able to experience the whole of Nopa."

Devin started his Sprouts Chef Training internship where he worked closely with Chef Sean Eastwood experiencing all that Nopa restaurant has to offer. During his internship, Devin learned everything from making a bechamel sauce to preparing duck confit and also slicing up portions of lamb with a hacksaw.

Devin dreams of opening either a catering business or a bakery. To make his dream a reality, Devin plans on using both his experience at Nopa as well as his financial knowledge from serving as a student member of the SFUSD financial board. Devin's high school was underfunded and it was there where he learned to enjoy stretching his number-crunching skills to make a little money go a long way. Devin is grateful to Chef Uniforms for supporting his internship. Sprouts looks forward to seeing Devin's culinary business come to fruition and hopes he continues to perfect the croissants he enjoys baking in his spare time.

ChefUniforms.com remains committed to fostering a culture of culinary excellence by supporting initiatives that inspire, educate, and elevate aspiring chefs. The company's sponsorship of Devin exemplifies their dedication to promoting innovation, creativity, and professionalism in the culinary field.

