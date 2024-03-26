CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES CELEBRATES ITS 25th ANNIVERSARY AS A NATIONAL FINANCIAL BROKER-DEALER

"We have no minimum production requirements and no proprietary products...This allows our team to always do what's in the best interest of our clients, not what is in the best interest of the firm." - Christopher (Chris) Vetrano, Securities Principal Post this

Chelsea Financial's national recruiting initiative for Independent Representatives and Independent Financial Advisors has the expressed goal of continuing to expand the number of Advisors and Financial Professionals nationally. "Although we are proudly headquartered in Staten Island, NY, we are a national BD (Broker Dealer)," continued Pisapia. "This recruiting initiative supports our continued national expansion."

Christopher "Chris" Vetrano, one of Chelsea Financial Services' Securities Principals, explains the allure for Independent Financial Professionals to partner with Chelsea Financial Services: "We have no minimum production requirements and no proprietary products. So Registered Reps, Financial Planners, and Financial Advisors have no pressure to meet quotas or to sell a particular security. This allows our team to always do what's in the best interest of our clients, not what is in the best interest of the firm."

As part of the celebration, Chelsea Financial Services has also recently launched a new website, CHFS.com, with a brand refresh and improved site navigation. The new website is a portal for prospects and prospective recruits to learn about Chelsea Financial, for Clients to access their online accounts via Hilltop Securities (Chelsea's clearing firm), as well as for its Reps to access its intranet with Hilltop Securities.

Chelsea Financial Services is also launching its new Silver Anniversary logo. The new logo combines concepts from the original green and black circular Chelsea Financial Services logo and the 2010 version of the logo. It introduces the 25th anniversary color, silver, in a throwback design integrated with two descriptive texts: 'Silver Anniversary' and 'Since 1999'.

ABOUT CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating its Silver Anniversary (25 years), Chelsea Financial clients receive investment, retirement, and financial planning advice from 83 Registered Representatives and Financial Advisors based in 26 States. Visit https://chfs.com for more information.

