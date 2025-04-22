Chelsea Sellin Joins Insights Squared Consulting Group as Family History Consultant to the Firm's Ultra-high-net-worth Clients

"Chelsea will integrate her extensive expertise in historical analysis with genealogical insights to craft narratives that celebrate and preserve the rich heritage of the multigenerational families that we serve." said Arne Boudewyn, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Insights². Post this

Prior to joining Insights Squared Consulting Group, Chelsea held prominent roles including Vice President and Historian at Wells Fargo's Family and Business History Center within the Abbot Downing multi-family office. During her tenure, she facilitated the exploration and documentation of family legacies for ultra-high-net-worth clients, emphasizing the role of history in shaping shared identities and values across generations.

Chelsea Sellin holds a B.A. in History from Chapman University and an M.A. in Museum Studies from San Francisco State University. Her professional background includes collaborations with esteemed institutions such as History San Jose, San Jose Museum of Art, and the National Park Service, where she contributed to preserving and interpreting cultural heritage.

Beyond her professional achievements, Chelsea has been an active leader in the community, serving as President of the Board of Directors for Western Neighborhoods Project and overseeing the organization's programs and collections. She is the Editor-in-Chief of Outside Lands, a quarterly magazine dedicated to the history of San Francisco's west side, and a frequent contributor to the Outside Lands San Francisco podcast.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chelsea Sellin to the Insights Squared Consulting Group team," said Nancy Amick, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Insights². "Her extensive experience in family history research and dedication to preserving personal legacies aligns perfectly with our mission to help families communicate more effectively about wealth, engage and prepare the next generation, and focus on finding alignment around shared values, a shared vision and shared mission for managing the impact of multigenerational wealth."

About Insights Squared Consulting Group:

Insights Squared Consulting Group (Insights²) is an advisory firm that offers Family Wealth Consulting to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, couples, multi-generational families, and the trusted advisors, family offices and institutions that serve them. We expedite conversations that help clients gain new insights and perspectives about how to achieve their most important family wealth objectives.

Our areas of expertise include:

Talent and leadership coaching for next-generation wealth inheritors to support their individual development.

Advising individuals, couples, and families on how to navigate wealth conversations, plan for family business transitions, foster wealth stewardship, preserve family legacies, and engage together in family philanthropy.

The design and delivery of family wealth advisory programs for family offices and institutions.

Professional coaching for advisors on how to address the multi-dimensional needs of their wealthiest clients.

The firm is based in San Francisco and New York City and works with clients throughout the United States and internationally.

Insights² LLC does not provide legal, tax, financial, or investment advice, or psychological services.

For more information about Chelsea Sellin and Insights Squared Consulting Group, visit www.insights2.com.

Media Contact

Christopher Downing, Insights Squared Consulting Group, 1 4152607341, [email protected], https://insights2.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Insights Squared Consulting Group