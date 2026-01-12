Chelsey Lambert Joins Sanguine Technology Solutions as President & COO to Lead PartnerOps Platform Introzy and Software Suite Expansion

"STS isn't just building software, we're creating solutions that generate measurable growth and empower entrepreneurs to scale with confidence." Chelsey Lambert, President & COO, STS Post this

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Chelsey to STS as our President and COO," said Kevin Chern, CEO of STS. "I've known and worked alongside Chelsey for nearly 20 years, and I've seen first-hand the incredible power, expertise, and strategic vision she brings to every team she leads. Her ability to build meaningful partnerships, drive SaaS product growth, and execute with excellence is top shelf. We are so proud to have her on the Senior Leadership Team as we enter this next chapter of innovation and expansion."

Lambert's background includes extensive experience in building and managing partnership programs, serving as Chief Marketing Officer, and leading SaaS product strategy. Her leadership marks a pivotal expansion phase for STS as the company transitions from internal innovation to go-to-market execution. With a vision rooted in empowering entrepreneurs, underserved SMBs, and power connectors, STS is defining a new category of PartnerOps and operational automation tools designed to fuel relationship-driven growth.

About Introzy

Introzy is the modern PartnerOps platform founded by attorney and entrepreneur Kevin Chern and led by SaaS and partnerships expert Chelsey Lambert. Designed for companies of all sizes seeking to scale through partnerships, Introzy provides a centralized system to launch, manage, and scale referral, channel, affiliate, and integration partner programs. With automated infrastructure for onboarding, tracking, and performance reporting, plus a fully managed Partnerships as a Service (PaaS) option, Introzy helps companies build partner programs the right way, from day one.

www.introzy.com

About Sanguine Technology Solutions

Sanguine Technology Solutions is the technology engine of the Sanguine group of companies. Its mission is to build category-defining software that addresses high-friction, high-value problems for often underserved small and mid-sized businesses. From partner operations (Introzy) and intelligent AI-powered SaaS, Sanguine Technology Solutions deliver tools that help businesses grow faster, with more clarity and less chaos.

www.sanguinesa.com

Media Contact

Sue Foley, President & CMO, Sanguine Marketing Solutions

Email [email protected]

Phone +1 (312) 766-1876

