Chemical Insights Research Institutes and GBES Join Forces to Offer Cutting-Edge Continuing Education Courses for LEED and AIA Credits

CIRI brings its extensive expertise in chemical research and environmental health and is dedicated to advancing science-based solutions and innovative approaches to improve human and environmental health. Their research is widely respected and highly regarded in the industry.

GBES, a trusted name in professional education, is known for its comprehensive and engaging courses designed specifically for sustainability and green building professionals. They have a reputation for delivering top-notch educational content that equips individuals with the knowledge and skills required to excel in their careers.

Together, CIRI and GBES will leverage their strengths to create a series of educational offerings that provide valuable insights into chemical safety, sustainability practices, and environmental health in the built environment. These courses will provide professionals with the necessary continuing education credits for their LEED, WELL, and AIA credentials and equip them with practical knowledge to implement sustainable practices in their projects.

"Our partnership with GBES is crucial to helping building professionals acquire the skills and knowledge they need for LEED, IWBI and AIA certifications," said Marilyn Black, Ph.D., VP and Senior Technical Advisor for CIRI. "Combining our expertise in chemical safety research and its application for protecting health with GBES's exceptional educational content, we aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions that benefit both human health and the environment."

"We are excited about this partnership with Chemical Insights," said Charlie Cichetti, CEO of GBES. "Providing professionals with access to cutting-edge educational courses equips them with the knowledge and tools to design and construct sustainable buildings that promote a healthier and greener future."

The courses developed by CIRI will be available through GBES's online platform, providing flexibility and convenience for learners worldwide. Participants can expect an immersive learning experience featuring engaging multimedia content, interactive exercises, and expert-led instruction.

The courses offered as part of the partnership are Better Health by Managing Your Indoor Environment, Strategies to Support Resilient, Healthy Interiors, and Specifying Upholstered Furniture to Safeguard Health and Well-Being.

To get more information on the continuing education provided by GBES, please visit https://gbes.com/.

For a recent GBES podcast with Dr. Black on indoor air quality, visit Green Building Matters.

