Chemtec New Energies and Celly Partner to Revolutionize Hydrogen Fueling and Storage Infrastructure

The partnership aims to address industry gaps and challenges with infrastructure reliability, affordability and range/infrastructure anxiety via their modular advanced hydrogen refueling stations (MAHRS). These stations, paired with modular hydrogen storage units, aim to streamline the hydrogen delivery value chain. This will drive accessibility and accelerate the transition to clean energy ecosystems.

"We are excited to partner with Chemtec New Energies to advance hydrogen fueling and storage infrastructure," said Austin Terry, Founder and CEO of Celly. "Their expertise and capabilities perfectly complement our vision of sustainability and innovation."

"By aligning with Celly, we can ensure that our technology reaches the market quickly and makes a true impact on reducing carbon emissions," said Shawn Laughlin, President at Chemtec New Energies.

Chemtec New Energies and Celly are "empowering tomorrow's drives" through a world powered by efficient, low-carbon hydrogen and renewable fuels.

About Chemtec New Energies and Celly: Chemtec New Energies, a division of Chemtec Energy Services LLC, focuses on design, engineering, fabrication, and integration of hydrogen infrastructure. Celly is a leading provider of sustainable fuel distribution solutions, specializing in green and low carbon intensity hydrogen fuels. Together, they are driving innovation in hydrogen fueling and storage to accelerate the transition to clean energy ecosystems. For further information visit: https://cellyh2.com and https://www.chemtecnewenergies.com.

