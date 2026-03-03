Bioz announced its ongoing collaboration with Chemyx, which has integrated Bioz Badges via the Bioz API to enhance SEO, GEO, and structured citation visibility across its digital channels. The API-based implementation allows Chemyx to surface verified publication counts and peer-reviewed references directly within search environments, strengthening product credibility and organic discoverability. Chemyx is also promoting Bioz GPT in OpenAI's GPT Store, enabling researchers to access citation-backed answers about its products within AI-driven research workflows. Together, the initiatives expand Chemyx's visibility across both traditional search engines and emerging LLM-based discovery platforms.
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bioz, Inc., the leading platform that transforms peer-reviewed scientific research into structured, citation-based product intelligence, highlights its ongoing collaboration with Chemyx, a manufacturer of programmable syringe pumps, laboratory infusion systems, and microfluidic pump solutions. Through the continued integration of Bioz Badges via the Bioz API, Chemyx is further advancing its SEO and GEO strategy while increasing the discoverability of peer-reviewed validation across digital channels.
Chemyx implemented Bioz Badges using the Bioz API to optimize search engine performance and geographic visibility. This API-based deployment allows Chemyx to structure citation data in a way that aligns with its search-first digital strategy, reinforcing product credibility within search results and improving organic discoverability. The API-based configuration enables a streamlined Badge implementation tailored to Chemyx's digital infrastructure, while providing enhanced control over SEO and GEO performance, structured data optimization, and search and LLM indexing.
As scientific procurement journeys increasingly begin in search engines and LLMs, structured, citation-backed content has become a critical differentiator. Through Bioz Badges, Chemyx surfaces verified publication counts and scientific references tied directly to syringe pumps for laboratory research, ensuring researchers encounter measurable evidence during early-stage product evaluation.
In addition to implementing their Bioz Badges via the Bioz API, Chemyx is promoting awareness of the new Bioz GPT, available in OpenAI's GPT Store. Bioz GPT enables researchers to ask scientific and product-related questions and receive answers grounded strictly in Bioz citation data. When queried about Chemyx's products, techniques, or related publications, Bioz GPT retrieves verified citation counts, rankings, and article references directly from Bioz's structured database. The system ensures transparency and accuracy in every response.
By encouraging researchers to leverage Bioz GPT, Chemyx extends its visibility beyond traditional web traffic into LLM-based discovery environments, aligning with the evolving ways scientists search for technical validation.
"Search visibility is a major strategic priority for Chemyx," said Kashti Shah, Web Developer at Chemyx. "Implementing Bioz through the API allows us to align scientific validation with our broader SEO and GEO initiatives. It ensures that when researchers search for syringe pumps and infusion systems, they encounter structured, citation-backed evidence that reinforces our credibility."
Chemyx also sees value in expanding visibility through AI-assisted research workflows.
"As researchers increasingly rely on AI tools to guide product evaluation, it's important that the information they receive is grounded in verified literature," said Dr. Alexis Roach, Product and Project Manager at Chemyx. "Bioz AI provides a transparent way for scientists to explore Chemyx-related citations and publications, helping us meet customers where they are already searching."
"Scientific discovery is rapidly shifting toward AI-assisted search environments," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By implementing our API and promoting Bioz GPT, Chemyx is ensuring that its scientific validation is accessible not only on its website, but also within emerging AI-driven research workflows."
The collaboration reflects Chemyx's commitment to data-backed scientific communication and forward-looking digital strategy. By combining structured citation visibility with AI-powered discovery, Chemyx is strengthening its presence across both traditional and next-generation search channels.
About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based validation and discovery platform for scientific experimentation, offering evidence grounded in product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.
About Chemyx
Chemyx is a manufacturer of precision and high pressure syringe pumps designed for research, laboratory, and industrial applications. Chemyx infusion systems support a wide range of applications including microfluidics, LC/MS, drug delivery research, materials science, and analytical chemistry.
