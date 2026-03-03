"Implementing Bioz through the API allows us to align scientific validation with our broader SEO and GEO initiatives." - Kashti Shah, Web Developer at Chemyx Post this

As scientific procurement journeys increasingly begin in search engines and LLMs, structured, citation-backed content has become a critical differentiator. Through Bioz Badges, Chemyx surfaces verified publication counts and scientific references tied directly to syringe pumps for laboratory research, ensuring researchers encounter measurable evidence during early-stage product evaluation.

In addition to implementing their Bioz Badges via the Bioz API, Chemyx is promoting awareness of the new Bioz GPT, available in OpenAI's GPT Store. Bioz GPT enables researchers to ask scientific and product-related questions and receive answers grounded strictly in Bioz citation data. When queried about Chemyx's products, techniques, or related publications, Bioz GPT retrieves verified citation counts, rankings, and article references directly from Bioz's structured database. The system ensures transparency and accuracy in every response.

By encouraging researchers to leverage Bioz GPT, Chemyx extends its visibility beyond traditional web traffic into LLM-based discovery environments, aligning with the evolving ways scientists search for technical validation.

"Search visibility is a major strategic priority for Chemyx," said Kashti Shah, Web Developer at Chemyx. "Implementing Bioz through the API allows us to align scientific validation with our broader SEO and GEO initiatives. It ensures that when researchers search for syringe pumps and infusion systems, they encounter structured, citation-backed evidence that reinforces our credibility."

Chemyx also sees value in expanding visibility through AI-assisted research workflows.

"As researchers increasingly rely on AI tools to guide product evaluation, it's important that the information they receive is grounded in verified literature," said Dr. Alexis Roach, Product and Project Manager at Chemyx. "Bioz AI provides a transparent way for scientists to explore Chemyx-related citations and publications, helping us meet customers where they are already searching."

"Scientific discovery is rapidly shifting toward AI-assisted search environments," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By implementing our API and promoting Bioz GPT, Chemyx is ensuring that its scientific validation is accessible not only on its website, but also within emerging AI-driven research workflows."

The collaboration reflects Chemyx's commitment to data-backed scientific communication and forward-looking digital strategy. By combining structured citation visibility with AI-powered discovery, Chemyx is strengthening its presence across both traditional and next-generation search channels.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based validation and discovery platform for scientific experimentation, offering evidence grounded in product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Chemyx

Chemyx is a manufacturer of precision and high pressure syringe pumps designed for research, laboratory, and industrial applications. Chemyx infusion systems support a wide range of applications including microfluidics, LC/MS, drug delivery research, materials science, and analytical chemistry.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

Daniel Levitt, Bioz, Inc., 1 650-880-2264, [email protected], https://www.bioz.com/

SOURCE Bioz, Inc.