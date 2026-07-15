Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment (XBSY) Announces Successful Deployment of OBM/WBM Drilling Waste Management Systems in Over 100 Projects

Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment (XBSY) announces that its OBM/WBM Drilling Waste Management Systems have been deployed in over 100 projects, supporting drilling fluid recovery, solids minimization, and greener oilfield operations worldwide. Post this

"Successfully deploying these systems in over 100 projects marks a significant milestone in our transition from product manufacturing to large-scale system application for OBM and WBM waste management," said a spokesperson for Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment. "At OBM drilling sites, clients look beyond the specifications of individual equipment. They focus on whether the entire system can keep pace with the drilling rig, efficiently recover valuable oil-based drilling fluids, alleviate off-site disposal pressures, and adapt to frequent rig moves and complex working conditions. We remain committed to translating our engineering experience into highly reliable and user-friendly system solutions."

Systematic Process Design Empowers OBM Cuttings Minimization and Liquid Recovery

Oil-based drilling fluids are typically characterized by high system costs, sensitive performance, and high recovery value. Addressing the treatment demands of OBM cuttings, Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment offers flexible functional modules, including cuttings collection, continuous transfer, vertical drying, centrifugal separation, liquid recovery, and solids bagging. These modules are tailored and configured based on site layout, treatment capacity, mud weight, fluid content of cuttings, and rig move requirements.

In a typical treatment process, OBM cuttings are continuously collected and conveyed into a vertical cuttings dryer (VCD) for primary liquid-solid separation. The recovered liquid phase is then processed by a high-speed decanter centrifuge to further remove low-gravity solids (LGS) and fine particles. The treated liquid can be returned to the active mud system for reuse, while the discharged solids proceed to bagging, transfer, or subsequent compliant disposal. According to the company's field data, in certain applications where the initial oil-on-cuttings (OOC) exceeds 40%, the system can reduce the OOC of the discharged solids from the cuttings dryer to below 5%. Actual treatment performance may vary depending on the mud system, material composition, operating parameters, and specific site conditions.

Core Equipment and Automated Control Enhance Field Adaptability

The system typically comprises cuttings collection and transfer units, LL series vertical cuttings dryers, LW series decanter centrifuges, liquid recovery tanks, feed pumps, transfer pumps, screw conveyors, solids bagging units, and PLC electrical control systems. The modular and skid-mounted design facilitates efficient lifting, transportation, installation, and relocation, making it highly suitable for onshore well pads, shale gas projects, desert regions, and select offshore operations.

The LL series vertical cuttings dryer, a critical component for OBM cuttings minimization, utilizes centrifugal force generated by high-speed rotation to separate the liquid phase from the cuttings discharged over the shale shakers. The LL915S dual-drive cuttings dryer features independent drives for the screen basket and the scraper. Through dual-VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) control, it allows for adjustable main bowl speed and differential speed, accommodating various cuttings conditions in both WBM and OBM applications. Furthermore, the LW series intelligent VFD high-speed centrifuge is employed for the fine separation of the recovered liquid, effectively removing harmful ultra-fine solids and maintaining drilling fluid properties.

To enhance operational controllability, the system can integrate PLC electrical control with a touch-screen HMI (Human-Machine Interface) to display and monitor key data such as centrifuge bowl speed, differential speed, current, torque, bearing temperature, and overall vibration. Automatic protection and alarm functions help on-site operators quickly identify abnormal conditions, significantly reducing the risk of downtime caused by material blockages, overloads, or parameter mismatches.

Extensive Project Experience Across Diverse Regions and Operating Conditions

To date, Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment's OBM and WBM drilling waste management systems have served numerous major projects for CNPC (Xinjiang Oilfield, Tarim Oilfield, Southwest Oil & Gas Field, Western Drilling, Chuanqing Drilling, Great Wall Drilling, Daqing Drilling, Bohai Drilling), Sinopec (Jianghan Engineering, Southwest Engineering, Zhongyuan Engineering), and COSL in Bohai Bay, Western South China Sea, Malaysia, and Uganda.

These projects span a diverse range of operational environments, including shale gas pads, conventional wells, desert blocks, offshore platforms, and international drilling sites. This extensive multi-project experience provides continuous feedback for the company's future system design, equipment selection, process optimization, and field services, while also serving as a valuable reference for clients configuring treatment processes for new projects.

About Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd. (XBSY)

Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd. (XBSY) is a national high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. The company has long specialized in petroleum drilling solids control equipment, drilling fluid treatment systems, OBM/WBM drilling waste management systems, oilfield environmental protection equipment, and related turnkey solutions. The product portfolio includes shale shakers, vertical cuttings dryers, decanter centrifuges, centrifugal sand pumps, mud agitators, mud tanks, drilling fluid circulation systems, OBM/WBM waste treatment systems, and barite recovery systems.

XBSY actively participated in drafting the Chinese petroleum industry standards SY5612-2007 and SY5612-2018 ("Specification for Drilling Fluid Solids Control Equipment for Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Production"). The company holds numerous intellectual property rights and boasts extensive engineering application experience. Its products and systems serve major domestic oil and gas fields and have been exported to various international markets, including Russia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Media Contact

Aaron, Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd, 86 028-8843-0828, [email protected], https://www.west-petro.com/

Aaron, Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd, 86 028-8843-0828, [email protected], https://www.west-petro.com/

SOURCE Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd