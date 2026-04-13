CHEP Announces the Addition of New Executive Board Member Splitero

"We are thrilled to have Splitero, a leading originator, joining the Coalition for Home Equity Partnership's leadership team as we continue to pursue the important mission of protecting and promoting SEPs," said Cliff Andrews, president of CHEP. Post this

"At Splitero, we believe homeowners should be able to access the equity they've built in their homes without being blocked by restrictive income and credit score qualifications," said Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero. "Our mission is to ease homeowners' access to their equity with fewer barriers and no additional monthly payments. A more inclusive financial system empowers homeowners to relieve their financial stress, whether paying off debt or funding a renovation. We're excited to join the Coalition for Home Equity Partnership to expand consumer education around shared equity products, support thoughtful regulation, and work with industry leaders to make these solutions more accessible for homeowners."

The growth of CHEP mirrors the growth of the SEP industry, which aims to serve a growing subset of homeowners who either cannot get a mortgage loan, or who choose not to make a monthly payment, but want to take advantage of the wealth stored in their homes. With 35% of all equity-extraction mortgage loan applications denied in 2024, according to a recent study from the Urban Institute, SEPs are an essential alternative for homeowners who may have no other viable way to access their home equity to achieve important objectives such as paying off debt, completing home renovations, financing their children's education, starting a small business or covering medical expenses.

"The shared equity product industry is growing as homeowners across the country look for ways to tap into wealth accumulated in their homes to address myriad financial concerns. We are thrilled to have Splitero, a leading originator, joining the Coalition for Home Equity Partnership's leadership team as we continue to pursue the important mission of protecting and promoting SEPs," said Cliff Andrews, president of CHEP.

CHEP continues to champion best practices for consumer protection, collaborating with policymakers at both the state and federal levels to implement appropriate regulations while ensuring homeowners maintain access to these financial tools. As part of these efforts, the association is aiming to release its recommended model disclosures and industry standards later this spring.

Visit homeequitypartnership.org for more information about the association and the role SEPs play in helping homeowners.

ABOUT THE COALITION FOR HOME EQUITY PARTNERSHIP

The Coalition for Home Equity Partnership (CHEP) is a collective of financial services companies that offer flexible ways to tap home equity. The association is dedicated to the protection and promotion of the shared equity product industry with a focus on education, advocacy and marketplace innovation that improves homeowners' financial lives. For more information, visit homeequitypartnership.org.

ABOUT SPLITERO

Splitero is a financial technology company that provides homeowners with better options to access their home equity with no monthly payments. Founded by real estate veterans, Splitero turns home equity into cash in exchange for a share of the home's future value. The home equity investment (HEI) company requires no income requirements to apply, and homeowners keep their homes and existing mortgage rates. Splitero's innovative Maturity Match™ aligns the HEI term length with the homeowner's remaining primary mortgage timeline.

Splitero can help homeowners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington access their equity with no additional monthly payments. For more information, visit www.splitero.com.

Media Contact

Cliff Andrews, Coalition for Home Equity Partnership, 1 202-577-5467, [email protected], https://homeequitypartnership.org/

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SOURCE Coalition for Home Equity Partnership