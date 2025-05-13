Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about our bid opportunities and the procurement process to all our vendors. By becoming a part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, we can provide all the important and necessary information instantly to our vendors, they can log in and view everything in real time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Lisa Glenn, District Manager of Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District.

As a participating agency of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, it allows Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, any suppliers looking to do business with Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ccvwsdistrict. Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District can see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ccvwsdistrict. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

About Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District:

Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District has been providing water to unincorporated Arapahoe County since 1961.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation