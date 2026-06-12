Cherry On Top: The Beachwaver Co. Makes the Creator PR Package Shoppable With Kelsey Martinez Collaboration

As The Beachwaver Co.® continues to evolve, we are placing even greater emphasis on creator-led storytelling and meaningful digital connections Post this

The collaboration reflects The Beachwaver Co.'s continued focus on creator-led storytelling, community-driven commerce and authentic digital connection. Martinez has been a longtime The Beachwaver Co.® customer and organic supporter, consistently sharing The Beachwaver Co.® hair tutorials and styling content with her audience since 2023. The partnership first began taking shape in 2024 after Martinez emerged as one of The Beachwaver Co.®'s top creators on TikTok Shop.

That same year, The Beachwaver Co.® invited Martinez to New York City, where her content was featured on a Times Square billboard, marking a key milestone in her organic relationship with the brand. During the visit, The Beachwaver Co.® initiated conversations around a limited edition product collaboration, evolving the partnership into a true customer-to-creator-to-collaborator story.

"As The Beachwaver Co.® continues to evolve, we are placing even greater emphasis on creator-led storytelling and meaningful digital connections," says Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist, inventor and co-founder of The Beachwaver Co.® "Kelsey has been such an authentic part of The Beachwaver Co.® community and this collaboration felt like a natural next step. She represents so much of what we believe in: confidence, creativity, kindness and the power of women showing up for themselves and each other. We are so excited to bring her vision to life in a way that makes our community feel part of the moment."

Inspired by Martinez's love of femininity, friendship, confidence and connection, "Cherry on Top" was created as a playful reminder of the small routines and finishing touches that help women feel like themselves again. For Martinez, the cherry motif felt bright, bold and impossible not to notice, while also symbolizing close bonds and the feeling of having a "built-in best friend" cheering you on through every version of yourself.

"The Beachwaver Co.® was part of my life long before this collaboration happened," says Kelsey Martinez. "As a busy mom with long hair, I originally fell in love with The Beachwaver Co.® because of how quickly I could do my hair and feel more confident walking out the door. To me, 'Cherry on Top' represents that finishing touch: the extra sparkle, the confidence boost and the little moments that make life feel sweeter. Curling your hair in the morning might seem simple, but sometimes those routines become moments where you reconnect with yourself, romanticize your life a little and remember that it's okay to take up space, be bold and stand out. I wanted this collection to feel fun, flirty, feminine and empowering all at once."

The Beachwaver Co.® x Kelsey Martinez Limited Edition Bundle will retail for $199, with a total retail value of $450, and includes a curated mix of Beachwaver styling essentials, cherry-themed accessories, beauty add-ons and exclusive collab merch, including an exclusive cherry design Beachwaver B1.25, full-size Braid Balm, full-size Team Texture, travel-size Great Barrier, travel-size Second Chance, Bondi Beach Day Body Butter, Tarte Cherry Lipstick, cherry hair clips, scrunchies, socks, tote, makeup bag, keychain, stickers and more.

Ahead of the public launch, The Beachwaver Co.® hosted an exclusive preview event at its Brooklyn office and content studio, inviting media, creators and VIP guests to experience the collection first-hand. The event brought the cherry inspired collaboration to life through signature sips, styling moments, exclusive first access and immersive content opportunities designed to celebrate the launch's playful, community first spirit.

At its core, the collaboration is a celebration of the creators, customers and supporters who have helped champion the brand. By making the PR package shoppable, The Beachwaver Co.® is blurring the line between creator and customer, transforming the launch from simply buying a product into feeling part of a shared beauty moment.

The launch will be supported across Beachwaver.com, TikTok Shop and social media with product reveals, hair tutorials, styling content, behind-the-scenes storytelling and creator driven moments that invite consumers into the collaboration experience.

Shop The Beachwaver Co.® x Kelsey Martinez "Cherry on Top" Limited Edition Bundle exclusively at Beachwaver.com and TikTok Shop.

About The Beachwaver Co.®:

Dedicated to innovation, accessibility, sustainability and empowerment, The Beachwaver Co.®offers an innovative product line of viral hair tools and good-for-you haircare, and believes we are all beautiful and capable of incredible things. Founded in 2010 by celebrity hair stylist, Sarah Potempa and her sisters Erin Potempa-Wall and Emily Potempa, The Beachwaver Co.® is women-owned and self funded, and has evolved from an idea to a globally distributed hair tools, haircare and lifestyle company. The brand's patented rotating curling iron has garnered widespread acclaim, earning over 70 beauty accolades and revolutionizing the industry. With a focus on research and development, The Beachwaver Co.® has made significant strides, partnering with prestigious events like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows and advocating for women's equal pay with the World Surf League. In 2019, they launched a vegan hair care line that was two years in the making, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. Now a viral sensation on TikTok, The Beachwaver Co.® continues to expand its portfolio, offering exciting new tools, hair care solutions, limited edition collections, and exclusive collaborations.

Media Contact

Heather Fisher Gotlib, The Beachwaver Co., 1 6463976446, [email protected], https://beachwaver.com/

SOURCE The Beachwaver Co.