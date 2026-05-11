Cherry's Industrial Equipment Promotes EASE 101 Document to Help Manufacturers Improve Workplace Ergonomics

Ergonomics is more than a buzzword: it is a movement. Nationally, our demographics confirm we are aging and in deteriorating physical shape. This impacts the workplace, and good employers must think of their businesses in terms of ergonomics. EASE is the group within MHI solely focused on making work easier for people by improving the work environment.
ROSELLE, Ill., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's fast-moving supply chain environment, companies are under constant pressure to do more with less—less labor, less downtime, and fewer errors. Yet one of the most powerful levers for improving both safety and performance is often overlooked: industrial ergonomics.
To help organizations better understand and apply ergonomics, the Ergonomics Assist Systems and Equipment (EASE) Industry Group of MHI has released a new resource: the EASE 101 Document— a practical, accessible introduction to ergonomics in industrial settings.
A Clear Starting Point for Ergonomics
The EASE 101 Document is designed to meet organizations where they are—whether they're just beginning to explore ergonomics or looking to strengthen existing initiatives.
It covers the essentials:
- What ergonomics is—and what it isn't
- Why ergonomics matters in industrial and supply chain environments
- Core risk factors like force, posture, and repetition
- How poor ergonomics leads to fatigue, injuries, and inefficiencies
This foundation helps organizations connect the dots between worker well-being and operational performance—two outcomes that are deeply linked but often treated separately.
Ergonomics: More Than Comfort
A common misconception is that ergonomics is about comfort. In reality, it's about designing work to fit people, rather than forcing people to adapt to poorly designed tasks.
When applied effectively, ergonomics delivers measurable impact:
- Reduced fatigue and physical strain
- Lower risk of musculoskeletal injuries
- Improved quality and consistency of work
- Fewer errors and operational disruptions
Simply put, better-designed work leads to better outcomes—across the board.
A Strategic Advantage in a Tight Labor Market
With labor shortages and rising expectations across the supply chain, ergonomics is no longer optional—it's a competitive differentiator.
Organizations that invest in ergonomic design benefi t from:
- A more resilient workforce
- Improved retention and engagement
- Safer, more effi cient operations
The EASE 101 Document brings together the expertise of leading ergonomics-focused companies to give the industry a clear, practical introduction—helping businesses make smarter decisions to improve safety, reduce strain, and keep workers at the center of the operation.
How Cherry's Industrial Helps Put Ergonomics into Action
At Cherry's Industrial Equipment, ergonomics isn't just a concept—it's something we help customers implement every day. We provide a wide range of ergonomic solutions designed to reduce strain, improve effi ciency, and create safer work environments.
Our offerings include equipment such as:
- Lift tables and pallet tilters to position work at optimal heights
- Pallet Inverters, Pallet Changers and 90 Degree Tippers and material handling systems to reduce lifting, bending, pushing and pulling strain
- Pallet handling equipment that reduces manual lifting and force
In addition to providing equipment, we work directly with customers through on-site assessments and ergonomic reviews. These evaluations help identify risk factors in real-world operations and recommend practical solutions that deliver immediate impact.
Combined with resources like the EASE 101 Document, these services give organizations both the knowledge and the tools needed to make meaningful improvements.
Start Building Better Work Today
Whether you're looking to reduce injuries, improve productivity, or build a more sustainable operation, ergonomics is the foundation.
The best place to start is with a clear understanding of the basics—and the EASE 101 Document provides exactly that.
Access the EASE 101 Document here
Media Contact
John Costello, Cherry's Industrial Equipment Corp, 1 8473640200, [email protected], www.cherrysind.com
SOURCE Cherry's Industrial Equipment Corp
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