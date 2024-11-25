Cheryl Lee of Tulsa Community College Named Recipient of the 2024 George N. Parks Award from the National Association for Music Education and Music for All

Cheryl's devotion to the spirit of collaboration, joy, and compassion is inspirational. She is truly deserving of this important recognition. Post this

"NAfME leadership—governance and staff—offer our collective and heartiest congratulations to Cheryl Lee, the 2024 recipient of the George N. Parks Award for Leadership in Music Education," stated NAfME President Deborah A. Confredo. "Over her extensive career, her achievements in music teaching and learning have been evident at every turn. She has touched the lives of many in the most positive of ways. Cheryl stands as a true exemplar for the profession, providing a musical home for students, helping them to achieve to their potential while nurturing their development as kind and caring individuals. Her devotion to the spirit of collaboration, joy, and compassion is inspirational. She is truly deserving of this important recognition."

Cheryl Lee is the newly appointed Assistant Professor of Music at Tulsa Community College in Oklahoma, where she leads a thriving concert and jazz program. Her experience with the marching arts spans more than 20 years. Prior to her latest appointment, Lee was Director of Bands at Anderson High School in Austin, Texas, and previously served as Director of Bands at Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park, Kansas. At Anderson High School, Lee implemented a curricular jazz program and started the Austin Area Jazz Festival. The Anderson High School Wind Ensemble and Marching Band received Superior ratings under her direction. During her time at Blue Valley West High School, the program more than doubled in size, and the ensembles were selected to perform at multiple conferences and events.

"Having worked among dozens of band directors in four different states," shared Laura Bock, a doctoral student at the University of Texas at Austin, "I can attest that Cheryl's drive to push the boundaries of innovative teaching, extraordinary dedication to her students, and ardent work in improving her professional community all set her apart from any other colleague I've ever met and completely align with the values that Parks embodied."

"Cheryl regularly finds opportunities to engage a significant portion of the school community beyond those enrolled in her courses. She is constantly seeking opportunities to bring novel, engaging, and joyful experiences to as many learners as possible," added Bock. "… As a result of her frequent student-led activities, there is a sense of community built upon the visibility, peer support, interdependence that allows causes student to feel not only successful but valued."

"I had the privilege of working alongside Cheryl on the brass staff of The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps during the summers of 2023 and 2024, where her exemplary leadership quali6es and unwavering commitment to her students left an indelible mark on everyone she worked with," added Spence Howell, Director of Athletic Bands and Chair of the Department of Music at Long Island University.

"Cheryl embodies the true spirit of collaboration," Howell continued. "From day one, she worked tirelessly to create an environment where every student felt valued, supported, and empowered. What sets Cheryl apart is her remarkable ability to know each student as an individual. It is no exaggeration to say that she always knew the name of every single member in the brass section, even within the first few days of the season. This genuine interest in each student's well-being fosters a sense of belonging and trust, which I witnessed firsthand as students consistently sought out Cheryl for guidance—particularly those who were struggling or uncertain. Cheryl has an innate ability to meet students where they are and lead them toward success with compassion and insight."

"Cheryl's presence in her professional communities actively fosters collaboration and comradery among the band director cohorts and being around such a driven and passionate colleague makes us all want to strive for the same kind of dedication to our craft and ongoing pursuit of self-improvement," shared Laura Bock.

Developed by NAfME and Music for All, the award is named for George N. Parks (1953–2010), director of the University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band at the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 1977 until his death. Considered a national authority on drum majoring, he led the George N. Parks Drum Major Academy®, a summer workshop program for high school drum majors. View past recipients here.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

