Cheryl Magazine Presents 4th Annual Women of Influence Awards Luncheon Honoring 17 Women Leaders in Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best-selling author, award-winning speaker, and global media executive Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson will host the 4th Annual Women of Influence Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST at The Statler Hotel in Dallas. Presented by Cheryl Magazine and benefiting Soul Reborn, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Dr. Polote-Williamson, the luncheon honors 17 extraordinary women leaders whose influence, faith, and excellence continue to shape business, media, philanthropy, and community impact. Now in its fourth year, the Women of Influence Awards Luncheon has become one of Dallas' most anticipated celebrations of purpose-driven leadership. More than an awards ceremony, the event serves as a major fundraising initiative supporting Soul Reborn's mission to empower disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and formerly incarcerated women through education, mentorship, and economic empowerment. The luncheon will feature curated experiences highlighting Black-owned businesses, live musical performances, and opportunities for connection among honorees, guests, and community leaders.

