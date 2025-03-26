CHESA and MoovIT to Present New Additions to Helmut4 and helmut.cloud at NAB

"Helmut4 automates and orchestrates Adobe-based post-production, while helmut.cloud ensures seamless integration with third-party and cloud-based applications. Together, they enable us to efficiently meet the complex needs of the creative industry." -Lance Hukill, CHESA's Chief Commercial Officer Post this

"We know that the USA is a major growth market for our products, and we are in the process of establishing a distribution channel to support our growing dealer network. Anyone with a networked post-production environment should be interested in Helmut4 – especially those using Adobe Premiere. Our multi-tenant platform helmut.cloud also holds appeal for a huge number of companies – from media houses to production enterprises across diverse industries. To ensure our commitment to the US market is fully visible to the outside world, we will market Helmut4 and helmut.cloud under the HelmutUS domain," explains David Merzenich, Managing Director, MoovIT Software Products. "NAB is the key industry event for us. We look forward to engaging directly with potential partners and customers."

Video Project Management with Pro Tools Integration

Helmut4 is the standard software for managing, automating, integrating, and orchestrating Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects in connected post-production environments. The toolset consists of several web-based applications and various Adobe panel extensions. Together, these tools guarantee efficient and automated management, editing, and control of all post-production processes—particularly for project-based workflows. Today, almost all major broadcasters in Germany – and many others in Europe – have opted for Helmut4 and Adobe Premiere, paving the way for coordinated workflows, simplified communication, clear overviews, and greater creative freedom thanks to secure, automated routines. As a result, these companies benefit from cost savings, fewer errors, and complete control of all processes – both in remote and on-premises environments.

"Our next step is to introduce a comprehensive Pro Tools integration for the connection between Helmut4 and Avid audio post-production at NAB. This fulfills a key desire of the industry: to unlock the benefits of Helmut4 when working with Pro Tools, in exactly the same way as with Premiere and After Effects," explains Rafael Gala, Helmut4 Product Manager. Pro Tools sessions can now be fully created, searched, sorted, duplicated, indexed, imported, and exported. File transfers between applications and Pro Tools are automated and API-based – without even needing to open the Pro Tools application. Entire sequences, including video and audio files, can be imported directly from Premiere into Pro Tools sessions, and then further edited using Helmut4. Each edit is automatically registered, saved, and assigned to the subsequently stored process. Furthermore, it is possible to automate the clean-up and deletion of sessions, files, and folder structures. From planning to housekeeping, Pro Tools can now be seamlessly integrated into the post-production process, eliminating all manual steps – except for the creative ones!

Philadelphia Eagles Leverage Helmut4 & Integrate helmut.cloud

In the US market, the Philadelphia Eagles are a key customer for this system. The American football team utilizes Helmut4 as a project management tool. Based on the helmut.cloud platform, with High5 deployed as integration and orchestration software, systems integration specialists CHESA was able to create all the necessary configurations and integrations in line with the customer's specific requirements.

helmut.cloud, which was first unveiled at last year's NAB, is a multi-tenant platform consisting of a network of centralized media applications and services. It was developed with the goal of collaboratively connecting the media world – whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or via a hybrid approach.

Its core component is the High5 application, which transforms helmut.cloud into an iPaaS (integration platform as-a-service). High5 combines an evolution of the Helmut4 Stream Designer Studio application with a high-performance execution engine that executes all workflows and integrations via the helmut.cloud agent model. Severin Siebertz, Head of Software Architecture, explains, "As the first application on the helmut.cloud platform, High5 is a milestone for anyone who wants to freely design, orchestrate and network their media workflows, regardless of the software they use or the hardware components in their production environments."

helmut.cloud news

At this year's NAB, additional features for creating, controlling, managing, and monitoring workflows will be showcased for the first time. These will include an AI-powered code assistant that allows users to specify custom nodes in Stream Designer using natural language. These nodes are then created automatically.

Moreover, it is now possible to integrate helmut.cloud into Helmut4 as a workflow engine by enabling Helmut4's Stream Designer to 'talk' directly to helmut.cloud. As a result, Helmut4 customers can now write their own nodes, giving them greater independence in their work.

"As a Systems Integrator, Helmu4 and helmut.cloud are essential for delivering comprehensive solutions to creatives.", explains Lance Hukill, CHESA's Chief Commercial Officer. "Helmut4 automates and orchestrates Adobe-based post-production, while helmut.cloud ensures seamless integration with third-party and cloud-based applications. Together, they enable us to efficiently meet the complex needs of the creative industry."

Come and See

Visit MoovIT and CHESA at Booth SL5129, where practical examples of both product areas will be presented and displayed. We will also provide information about our sales expansion plans in the USA. MoovIT and CHESA will be collaborating at the stand with Hiscale, the scalable transcoding specialists.

To schedule a meeting with CHESA at NAB, visit: https://chesa.com/nabshow/

