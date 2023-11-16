CHESA Announces Tom Kehn as New Vice President of Solutions Consulting

"Tom's ability to foster trust and respect among peers and clients alike has been a cornerstone of his success. His leadership will be pivotal as CHESA maintains its tradition of offering embedded and engaging workflow solutions..." Post this

In his new role as VP, Solutions Consulting, Tom will emphasize the importance of working closely with clients in performing discoveries to better understand their systems, workflows, and pain points. This approach ensures that CHESA continues to provide bespoke solutions, precisely tailored to each client's unique needs and challenges. Tom's ability to engage deeply with client requirements will play a crucial role in determining the most effective and appropriate solutions based on thorough data analysis and insights.

As part of the Executive Leadership Team, Tom's contribution signifies a commitment to fostering a culture of excellence. He will oversee the day-to-day activities and performance indicators of his team, ensuring that CHESA continues to deliver exceptional service in discovering and designing custom solutions for every client.

Tom's ability to foster trust and respect among peers and clients alike has been a cornerstone of his success. His leadership will be pivotal as CHESA maintains its tradition of offering embedded and engaging workflow solutions across the spectrum of production, creation, storage, management, distribution, and preservation.

CHESA remains dedicated to sharing industry knowledge through resources like The Workflow Show podcast and leveraging decades of collaborative experience to benefit the creative and IT sectors.

Please join us in congratulating Tom Kehn on his well-deserved promotion and in looking forward to the continued growth and success of our consulting efforts under his guidance.

For more information about CHESA and our services, visit our website at www.chesa.com

About CHESA:

CHESA is the premier authority on media technology systems and solutions, specializing in the analysis, engineering, implementation, and maintenance of complex media workflows. Our history is defined by long-standing partnerships with top-tier creative organizations and IT teams, reinforcing our reputation as experts in the field.

