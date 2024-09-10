Chesley Gaddis Recognized As One of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2024

Atlanta, a major U.S. city and economic hub, thrives in industries like tech, film, and healthcare. Chesley Gaddis, with nearly 20 years of experience at Intrepid Atlanta, has grown from customer service to VP of Sales, focusing on building lasting relationships. Her leadership and passion are shaping the future alongside Atlanta's strong female leaders.
ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the eleventh-largest city in the United States and home to one of the world's top 25 economies, Atlanta continues to thrive as a hub for innovation and growth. The city's success is driven by industries such as technology, research, financial services, film and television, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation. Known as the "Hollywood of the South," Atlanta's rise is fueled by the exceptional women leaders who are shaping its future, with Chesley Gaddis at the forefront.
With nearly 20 years of experience in employee benefit consulting, Chesley Gaddis has demonstrated remarkable leadership and vision throughout her career. She began her journey at Intrepid in 2006 in an advocacy role, initially considering it a temporary position while searching for her "dream job." However, she quickly discovered that professional fulfillment is found in the people you work with, rather than the tasks you perform. After being promoted to a consulting role, Chesley realized it wasn't the right fit. Recognizing her unique strengths, she carved out a role that leveraged her background in English and Creative Writing to enhance client communications and marketing, ultimately becoming Intrepid's Communications Director.
"For nearly 20 years, Chesley has been a cornerstone of our team. Her journey from customer service to spearheading our sales department is a testament to her growth and leadership. With unwavering positivity and an unparalleled work ethic, Chesley has consistently driven our team to new heights. We are immensely proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition," said Liz Frayer, Principal at Intrepid Atlanta.
Today, as Vice President of Sales and Partner at Intrepid Atlanta, Chesley leads the sales team with a focus on building genuine relationships rather than pursuing quick sales. Her passion lies in connecting with people and fostering lasting relationships that contribute to long-term success.
"Atlanta has an incredibly strong and diverse community of talented female leaders, and I'm honored to be included in their company. The collective power of female representation in our city is creating opportunities for our next generation of trailblazers," said Chesley Gaddis.
A lifelong Atlantan, Chesley resides in Inman Park with her husband, Owen, and their two children, Holland (6) and Hamilton (4). A proud alumna of Sweet Briar College, Chesley graduated in 2003 with a degree in English and Creative Writing, where she learned the enduring value of female friendships and community.
Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2024, as we recognize the exceptional contributions of women like Chesley Gaddis who are leading the charge in shaping Atlanta's future.
