Chesley Gaddis Recognized As One of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2024

"Atlanta has an incredibly strong and diverse community of talented female leaders, and I'm honored to be included in their company. The collective power of female representation in our city is creating opportunities for our next generation of trailblazers." Post this

"For nearly 20 years, Chesley has been a cornerstone of our team. Her journey from customer service to spearheading our sales department is a testament to her growth and leadership. With unwavering positivity and an unparalleled work ethic, Chesley has consistently driven our team to new heights. We are immensely proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition," said Liz Frayer, Principal at Intrepid Atlanta.

Today, as Vice President of Sales and Partner at Intrepid Atlanta, Chesley leads the sales team with a focus on building genuine relationships rather than pursuing quick sales. Her passion lies in connecting with people and fostering lasting relationships that contribute to long-term success.

"Atlanta has an incredibly strong and diverse community of talented female leaders, and I'm honored to be included in their company. The collective power of female representation in our city is creating opportunities for our next generation of trailblazers," said Chesley Gaddis.

A lifelong Atlantan, Chesley resides in Inman Park with her husband, Owen, and their two children, Holland (6) and Hamilton (4). A proud alumna of Sweet Briar College, Chesley graduated in 2003 with a degree in English and Creative Writing, where she learned the enduring value of female friendships and community.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2024, as we recognize the exceptional contributions of women like Chesley Gaddis who are leading the charge in shaping Atlanta's future.

Media Contact

Aziel Shea, On the Ball, 1 5615969402, [email protected], ontheball.co

SOURCE Intrepid Benefits - Atlanta