Chest Partners with Tillo to Power Cashback-to-Pension Rewards for the Next Generation of Savers

Through the partnership with Tillo, Chest users will be able to earn cashback when shopping with popular brands and automatically direct those rewards into their pension savings. Post this

The collaboration enables Chest to connect to a wide network of global brands through Tillo's technology, making it easy to deliver rewards that turn everyday spending into long-term savings. By combining everyday purchases with pension contributions, Chest aims to close the growing savings gap and help people build better financial habits without changing how they live.

Jason Murphy, Co-Founder of Chest, said: "Saving for retirement can feel overwhelming, especially for younger generations facing rising living costs. We created Chest to make saving effortless and to help people build their future without feeling like they have to sacrifice today. Partnering with Tillo allows us to connect our users with brands they already love, turning everyday spending into meaningful pension contributions. It's a simple idea with powerful long-term impact."

Tillo's technology allows businesses to quickly launch reward and incentive experiences by connecting to a global catalogue of digital gift cards and brand offers through a single integration.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, said: "One of the most exciting things about gift cards is the margin value they create and how that value can be used to power meaningful rewards. Businesses like Chest are showing how that value can be reinvested in ways that benefit consumers, turning everyday spending into contributions toward their financial future. By connecting Chest to our global network of brands, we're helping make those moments simple and seamless for users."

Chest's pension platform combines cashback rewards with automated saving features such as round-ups and smart saving rules, helping users build their retirement pot in the background as they go about their daily lives.

The app also allows users to consolidate existing pension pots, track their progress through a pension wellbeing score, and choose investments powered by funds from Legal & General, one of the UK's leading asset managers.

The partnership with Tillo supports Chest's mission to make pensions simple and saving effortless for a new generation of savers.

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

About Chest

Chest is building a pension platform designed for modern savers. The mobile app helps users grow their retirement savings automatically through cashback, smart saving rules, and simple investment choices. Chest aims to close the savings gap by making pensions easier to understand and effortless to grow. Learn more at www.joinchest.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo