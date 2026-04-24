Chester County Scales Self-Service Kiosks to Deliver Faster and Easier Access to Justice

The level of engagement speaks volumes. Court users aren't just using these kiosks—they're relying on them. This strong adoption shows we're delivering real, measurable improvements in how people access court information and public services across our county. Post this

The expanded network now includes 15 kiosks deployed across 8 key government and court locations, including six Magisterial District Judge courts, the Chester County Justice Center, and the Government Services Center.

This milestone builds on the program's initial success and establishes Chester County as a leader in using technology to improve access, streamline court operations, and reduce barriers to critical services. "Since we began this partnership with ARS in 2023, we've seen firsthand how thoughtful technology can improve both the court user experience and the efficiency of our court operations," said Patricia Norwood-Foden, Court Administration, Chester County.

A Countywide, Unified Experience

With Phase 2 complete, users can now access the same intuitive, self-service tools at every major point of interaction with the county court system. The kiosks provide:

Interactive wayfinding for complex buildings

Court forms and document access

Links to payment platforms to pay court fines and costs

Hearing look-up by name or case

FAQs and jurisdiction guidance

Direct connection to 211 community resources

Full bilingual functionality in English and Spanish

Closing the Justice Gap with Equity

A cornerstone of the expansion is the installation of three dedicated self-help kiosks in the Chester County Justice Center Law Library, designed specifically for self-represented litigants. These kiosks provide:

Easy access to court forms and resources

Clear jurisdiction and process guidance

On-demand support without requiring staff assistance

All kiosks operate fully in both English and Spanish

Demonstrated Impact

Usage data from March 2025 through April 2026 highlights strong adoption and engagement:

3,217 user sessions across kiosk locations

More than 11,000 total user interactions

Consistent use of key features such as hearing look-up and navigation tools

"The level of engagement we're seeing speaks volumes," continued Norwood-Foden. "It's clear that court users are not only using these kiosks — they're relying on them. This kind of adoption confirms that we're delivering real, measurable improvements in how people access court information and public services across our county."

A Model for Counties Nationwide

Chester County's phased deployment demonstrates a scalable, cost-effective approach to modernizing public service delivery.

"Our goal is to make the justice system more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly for every court user of Chester County," continued Norwood-Foden. "By expanding this kiosk network across our courts and government facilities, we are meeting people where they are — providing critical information, guidance, and services in a way that is intuitive, equitable, and available when they need it most."

"This Phase 2 expansion is not just about adding more kiosks —it's about modernizing the citizen experience and government services," added McManus. "Together, we're building a model that other counties can follow to close the access gap and better serve their communities."

About Advanced Robot Solutions (ARS)

Advanced Robot Solutions (ARS) delivers modernization solutions built on its ARS Connect platform, creating a multilingual, self-service ecosystem that expands access to public services. By leveraging conversational A.I., intuitive interfaces, and inclusive design, ARS supports jurisdictions in delivering services more efficiently, equitably, and at scale. The company has partnered with jurisdictions including Kansas City and Ottawa County, MI, Chester County, PA, Miami, FL, and El Paso, TX - all of which represent a new benchmark for broad-based impact. For more information, visit https://www.getrobotsolutions.com/.

About Chester County

One of William Penn's three original counties, Chester County lies west of the City of Philadelphia in southeastern Pennsylvania, on the former lands of the Lenni Lenape. Highly regarded as a desirable place to live, work, and raise a family, Chester County is known for its agricultural and industrial legacy, preservation of open space, and key events in the early history of the United States. Chester County government has been nationally and internationally recognized for its award-winning financial management, effective program implementation, and innovative service delivery. For more information, visit www.chesco.org.

Media Contact

Michelle McQueen, Advanced Robot Solutions, 1 9173706016, [email protected], https://www.getrobotsolutions.com/

SOURCE Advanced Robot Solutions