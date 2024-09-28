Chet Gillaspy Joins the McGrory Glass Fire-Rated, Security, and Radiation Shielding/X-Ray Divisions

"Chet's strong background in fire-rated glass and framing systems, paired with his expertise in radiation shielding/x-ray glass, makes him a perfect fit for McGrory's comprehensive architectural and life safety solutions," says Ben Haigh, CDT, Senior Director of the Fire-Rated Division. Post this

"Chet brings a wealth of knowledge in fire-rated systems and x-ray/radiation shielding glass, with a strong focus on integrating design with life safety performance," says Tim Matthews, President of McGrory Glass. "His expertise in International Building Codes (IBC) covers North America."

Focusing regionally on the Southwest and Canada, Chet is committed to providing top-tier solutions that meet rigorous safety standards while enhancing architectural aesthetics.

"We're honored to welcome Chet to McGrory. His relationship-focused approach to account management makes him a valuable asset to both his clients and the McGrory Glass team," said Gary McGrory, Chief of Operations (COO) of McGrory Glass.

McGrory is a national fabricator and distributor of architectural, fire-rated, security, and x-ray/radiation shielding glazing solutions. "I'm excited to bring my 20 plus years of fire-rated and x-ray knowledge to the team here," Gillaspy says. "With over 250,000 square feet of production space, world class Lamination and Print Divisions, and a cutting edge facility staffed with industry veterans, I can offer clients A-to-Z solutions created fully inhouse."

Working with leading life safety glass and framing suppliers in the industry – AGC, Corning, Forster, and SCHOTT – McGrory provides environmentally sustainable system solutions, with superior sightlines.

"Chet's strong background in fire-rated glass and framing systems, paired with his expertise in radiation shielding/xray glass, makes him a perfect fit for McGrory's comprehensive architectural and life safety solutions," says Ben Haigh, CDT, Senior Director of the Fire-Rated Division. "His IBC expertise is a critical resource in delivering world-class products with unrivaled service."

McGrory Glass will be exhibiting at GlassBuild 2024 in Dallas, Texas, September 30th - October 2nd. Mr. Gillaspy will be at Booth #16009, with other key life safety product team leads. McGrory Glass encourages visitors to stop by and help welcome the newest member of our growing family.

About McGrory Glass:

Founded in 1984, McGrory Glass is still family-owned after over four decades of growth. With three facilities spanning 250,000+ square feet, the management team is committed to the environment and sustainability. The 2.2-acre solar-paneled roof of the main warehouse brought McGrory recognition as one of the first major glass fabrication companies to hit net-zero energy consumption. The company offers comprehensive architectural and life-safety glass solutions, including the patented CaptiveHook® Glass Wall, Seismic, & Ceiling Mounting System, as well as inhouse Lamination and Print Divisions specializing in innovative structural interlayers and custom decorative films.

To learn more, please visit: https://mcgrory.com

