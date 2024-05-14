Chevron Encourages High School Students to Gear Up for Greatness in Agriculture with Applications Open for the 27th Annual Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition

"No other program has provided such a complete experience for my students!" Post this

Last year's Grand Champion, Andrew Hanna (Greenwich, Conn.) restored a 1942 Farmall M, saying "Being a part of the Chevron TRC has been a great experience! The disassembly, rebuild, sourcing, assembly, organization, and presentation skills utilized in the tractor restoration and competition process are transferable to school and work. It is amazing to unravel the design, engineering, and manufacturing done over 80 years ago."

To enter the Chevron TRC, high school students should meet the following requirements:

Age: The national competition is open to all high school students in the United States , aged 14 to 18. Participants can enter individually or as part of a team with a maximum of seven (7) members.

, aged 14 to 18. Participants can enter individually or as part of a team with a maximum of seven (7) members. Tractor: Entrants should select a pre-1980 vintage tractor powered by an internal combustion engine in need of restoration; the tractor can be any make or model.

Selection: Entries are evaluated based on the quality and craftsmanship of the restoration, project documentation, safety procedures, and overall presentation, among other factors.

Application: Interested participants must submit their entries online through the Chevron TRC website. The submission deadline is August 2, 2024 .

"The Chevron TRC program provides the perfect opportunity not only for hands-on learning and the application of skill sets, but teamwork, leadership development, project management, and interview skills. No other program has provided such a complete experience for my students," said Buster Padgett, Agriscience Instructor at Eufaula High School and FFA advisor. "As a teacher and parent of students who have participated over the years, I have found that this competition provides the confidence and skills to be successful in any career choice. The Chevron TRC is a tool for me to continue making a positive impact on the education and lives of my students."

For entry guidelines, submission details, and official rules, please visit: www.chevrontrc.com

About the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC)

Since 1997, the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) has rewarded the determination, mechanical skills and business savvy of high school tractor restoration experts from around the country. The skills needed for success in this STEM program – equipment mechanics, teamwork, project management, budgeting, planning and marketing, networking, presentation skills, and confidence – help develop the participants into future leaders in the agriculture community and the modern business world.

Follow Chevron TRC on our social media channels at Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Chevron's Delo Product Family

Chevron's Delo product family includes engine oils, premium lubricants and extended life coolants that provide premium performance and bottom-line value for diesel powered vehicles. All Delo products are covered under the Delo Warranty Plus program, which provides bumper-to-bumper protection against lubricant and coolant related failures as described in the Delo Warranty.

More information on Delo products can be found at: www.ChevronDelo.com.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media, 1 7347164182, [email protected]

SOURCE Chevron