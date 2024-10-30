Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition Announces Its Winners at the 2024 National FFA Expo and Awards $20,000 to High Schoolers

"This year was one of the strongest, most compelling competitions in Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition history!" Post this

Grand Champion: Tyler Billings , Floresville, TX – 1980 John Deere 4440

, – 1980 John Deere 4440 Reserve Champion: Trey Schronk , Hillsboro, TX – 1959 John Deere 730 Diesel

, – 1959 John Deere 730 Diesel Third Place: Samantha Williams , Atascadero, California – 1948 Ford 8N

, – 1948 Ford 8N Cathy McCarty Hendrix Mentor of the Year: Austin Thorson , nominated by Benjamin Reed and Landon Rehberg , Delevan , Wisconsin

, nominated by and , , Safety Award: Tyler Billings

Best Presentation: Katie Bryan , Richlands, North Carolina – 1950 John Deere Model A

, – 1950 John Deere Model A Best Photo: Garrett Mills , Mount Ulla, North Carolina – 1952 Oliver 66 Diesel

, – 1952 Oliver 66 Diesel Fan Favorite : Reiley Houtz , Paso Robles, CA

: , Fan Favorite Runner-Up: Katie Bryan

For his win, Tyler Billings was awarded $10,000 for first place as Grand Champion, and an additional $10,000 in cash and prizes were awarded across the other aforementioned contestants.

"This year was one of the strongest, most compelling competitions in Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition history," said Walt M. Collier, Americas Commercial Sector Manager, Chevron. "We would like to thank our newest Grand Champion Tyler Billings and every teen who put the time, hard work, and commitment in to restoring our collective agricultural history. These builds take all year long, and you are breaking the stereotypes for an entire generation."

Each tractor restoration project was graded on the overall process, safety precautions, results, documentation, and their oral presentation. Judges are comprised of industry experts and former Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) champions with decades of hands-on experience and involvement in the industry.

For more information on the Chevron TRC, visit: https://www.chevronlubricants.com/en_us/home/learning/about-our-brands/delo/tractor-restoration-competition.html

About the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition

Since 1997, the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition has rewarded the determination, mechanical skills, and business savvy of high school tractor restoration experts from around the country. The skills needed for success in the program – equipment mechanics, teamwork, project management, budgeting, planning and marketing, networking, presentation skills, and confidence – help develop the participants into future leaders in the agriculture community and the modern business world.

