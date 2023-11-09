Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition Awards $20,000 to Teens Competing in its High School STEM Initiative

Connecticut Teen is Named Grand Champion
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chevron Products Company, a Chevron U.S.A. Inc. division, maker of the Delo brand of technologically advanced engine oils, lubricants and coolants, announced today that the Grand Champion winner of this year's 26th Annual Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) is Andrew Hanna of Greenwich, CT for restoring a 1942 Farmall M.
Teens from across the United States competed for the title last week in Indianapolis during the 2023 National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Expo. This year's full list of winners are as follows:
- Grand Champion: Andrew Hanna, Greenwich, CT – 1942 Farmall M
- Reserve Champion: Dubiski Career High School FFA, Grand Prairie, TX – 1959 John Deere 630 LP
- Third Place: Cade Clark, Lubbock, TX – 1954 John Deere 70LP Standard
- Cathy McCarty Hendrix Mentor of the Year: Tim Hartzell, nominated by Braden Wheeler, Templeton, CA
- Safety Award: Dubiski Career High School FFA
- Best Presentation: Ruby Valley FFA, Sheridan, MT – 1945 Farmall M
- Best Photo: Andrew Hanna
- Fan Favorite: Dubiski Career High School FFA
- Fan Favorite Runner-Up: Ruby Valley FFA
For his win, Andrew Hanna was awarded $10,000 for first place, and an additional $10,000 in prizes were awarded across the other winners.
"To see a teen restore a tractor four times their age and win our competition never gets old," said Rachel Whitlow-Pullem, Tradeshow Specialist, Chevron. "Congrats to our Grand Champion Andrew Hanna and all of our other entrants who put thousands of painstaking hours into their builds! You are restoring the rich agricultural heritage of America one tractor at a time, and we are grateful to play a role in that."
Each tractor restoration project was graded on the overall process, safety precautions, results, documentation, and their oral presentation. Judges are comprised of industry experts and former Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) champions with decades of hands-on experience and involvement in the industry.
For more information or to consider restoring a tractor for next year's competition, visit: https://www.chevronlubricants.com/en_us/home/learning/about-our-brands/delo/tractor-restoration-competition.html
About the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition
Since 1997, the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition has rewarded the determination, mechanical skills, and business savvy of high school tractor restoration experts from around the country. The skills needed for success in the program – equipment mechanics, teamwork, project management, budgeting, planning and marketing, networking, presentation skills, and confidence – help develop the participants into future leaders in the agriculture community and the modern business world.
