Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition Awards $20,000 to Teens Competing in its High School STEM Initiative

Grand Champion: Andrew Hanna , Greenwich, CT – 1942 Farmall M

, – 1942 Farmall M Reserve Champion: Dubiski Career High School FFA, Grand Prairie, TX – 1959 John Deere 630 LP

– 1959 John Deere 630 LP Third Place: Cade Clark , Lubbock, TX – 1954 John Deere 70LP Standard

, – 1954 John Deere 70LP Standard Cathy McCarty Hendrix Mentor of the Year: Tim Hartzell , nominated by Braden Wheeler , Templeton, CA

, nominated by , Safety Award: Dubiski Career High School FFA

Best Presentation: Ruby Valley FFA, Sheridan, MT – 1945 Farmall M

– 1945 Farmall M Best Photo: Andrew Hanna

Fan Favorite : Dubiski Career High School FFA

: Dubiski Career High School FFA Fan Favorite Runner-Up: Ruby Valley FFA

For his win, Andrew Hanna was awarded $10,000 for first place, and an additional $10,000 in prizes were awarded across the other winners.

"To see a teen restore a tractor four times their age and win our competition never gets old," said Rachel Whitlow-Pullem, Tradeshow Specialist, Chevron. "Congrats to our Grand Champion Andrew Hanna and all of our other entrants who put thousands of painstaking hours into their builds! You are restoring the rich agricultural heritage of America one tractor at a time, and we are grateful to play a role in that."

Each tractor restoration project was graded on the overall process, safety precautions, results, documentation, and their oral presentation. Judges are comprised of industry experts and former Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) champions with decades of hands-on experience and involvement in the industry.

For more information or to consider restoring a tractor for next year's competition, visit: https://www.chevronlubricants.com/en_us/home/learning/about-our-brands/delo/tractor-restoration-competition.html

About the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition

Since 1997, the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition has rewarded the determination, mechanical skills, and business savvy of high school tractor restoration experts from around the country. The skills needed for success in the program – equipment mechanics, teamwork, project management, budgeting, planning and marketing, networking, presentation skills, and confidence – help develop the participants into future leaders in the agriculture community and the modern business world.

