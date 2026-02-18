Chews Health Puts Brain Health at the Center of Overall Wellness

"Our soft chews fit seamlessly into any routine, providing a simple, delicious boost for focus, clarity and overall cognitive performance," said Founder Kevin Welk. "Whether traveling, powering through a demanding workday or aiming to improve daily concentration." Post this

One chew delivers the caffeine equivalent of an espresso, while two chews offer the boost of an energy drink, at just 25 calories each. DynaMind is third-party certified, features clinically studied nutraceuticals and includes vegan ingredients.

"Our soft chews fit seamlessly into any routine, providing a simple, delicious boost for focus, clarity and overall cognitive performance," said Founder Kevin Welk. "Whether traveling, powering through a demanding workday or aiming to improve daily concentration, DynaMind is a reliable, stress-free way to stay sharp and mentally energized, naturally. Each chew is crafted to help you accomplish more with a clear, calm mind."

Welk, an executive with a 30-year track record of scaling heritage brands and launching startups, founded Chews Health in 2025. Leveraging his experience from the music industry to the nutraceutical sector, he has built a reputation for identifying market gaps and creating high-value brands.

Chews Health's proprietary soft-chew delivery system ensures superior efficacy and rapid bioavailability, moving beyond the limitations of standard gummies. Under Welk's leadership, Chews Health plans to expand its product line with six specialized longevity chews scheduled for release in 2026.

Individually packaged for convenience, DynaMind chews are available on Amazon for $39.99, making high-quality brain support accessible anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit http://www.chewshealth.com.

About Chews Health:

Chews Health is a wellness brand dedicated to empowering busy professionals, travelers and health-conscious consumers to support their brain health, focus, and cognitive performance through an innovative, high-quality supplement. Their flagship product, DynaMind, combines clean caffeine, clinically studied nutraceuticals, and adaptogenic mushrooms in delicious, convenient soft chews designed to help you stay sharp and alert without jitters or crashes. The product is third-party tested, vegan, and individually packaged for on-the-go use. Chews Health is committed to making brain health accessible, effective and enjoyable. Follow the brand on Instagram @chewshealthusa.

Media Contact

Leah J Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://www.chewshealth.com/

SOURCE ChicExecs PR