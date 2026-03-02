CHI and BioSilk Haircare Named Sponsor of the NEW YOU Beauty Awards 2026

NEW YOU Media, Inc., the Voice of Health and Beauty, proudly announces CHI and BioSilk as a sponsor of the NEW YOU Beauty Awards, taking place on March 28, 2026, at the eco-luxury 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NEW YOU Beauty Awards 2026 will bring together top beauty brands, visionary founders, industry executives, influencers, and media to celebrate excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship across the beauty and wellness space. The one-day, star-studded event will feature a red-carpet arrival, immersive brand activations, exclusive gifting experiences, industry networking, and the highly anticipated awards ceremony honoring standout leaders and products shaping the future of beauty.

CHI and BioSilk will play a central role throughout the awards experience, delivering elevated brand moments that reflect its legacy of innovation, performance, and professional credibility.

About CHI and BioSilk

CHI and BioSilk, brands under Farouk Systems, Inc., are globally recognized leaders in professional haircare and styling technology. CHI revolutionized the beauty industry with the introduction of ammonia-free hair color and advanced ceramic styling tools, while BioSilk is celebrated for its iconic Silk Therapy line, known for delivering strength, shine, and healthy hair through silk proteins and botanical ingredients. Together, CHI and BioSilk represent decades of science-driven innovation trusted by salon professionals and consumers worldwide.

"Partnering with the NEW YOU Beauty Awards aligns perfectly with our mission to empower beauty professionals, innovators, and consumers through high-performance products and education," said Mego Ayvazian for CHI and BioSilk. "We're honored to be part of an event that celebrates creativity, entrepreneurship, and excellence in beauty."

A Celebration of Innovation & Entrepreneurship

The NEW YOU Beauty Awards recognize excellence across multiple categories, honoring brands, founders, executives, and creatives who are redefining beauty through innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and impact. The Awards serve as a powerful platform for connection, inspiration, and visibility within the beauty industry.

The red carpet has previously attracted major media outlets including Getty Images, Page Six, People en Español, ET, Access Hollywood, Univision, and others, further cementing the NEW YOU Beauty Awards as a must-attend Miami based beauty industry event.

The NEW YOU Beauty Awards

Sponsorship Opportunities at the Event

The weekend includes exclusive sponsor opportunities at the NEW YOU Beauty Awards ceremony. These exclusive spaces offer next-level brand activations and gifting for influencers, celebrities, and other attendees.

Join Us in Miami for the NEW YOU Beauty Awards

The NEW YOU Beauty Awards will once again provide an unforgettable weekend of celebration and recognition, featuring panel discussions, networking opportunities, and the coveted awards ceremony. Guests will enjoy exclusive access to the Beauty BAR, a 64-foot sampling space, as well as opportunities to create content at exhibit booths and connect with industry insiders.

The 2026 awards ceremony will take place at the eco-conscious 1 Hotel South Beach, an ideal venue for this dynamic event that brings together beauty influencers, celebrities, executives, and media outlets for an unforgettable experience.

About NEW YOU

NEW YOU serves a sophisticated, motivated and entrepreneurial set of fans and beauty industry lovers of all ages. NEW YOU advocates that health – physical, mental and financial wellness – and beauty should be lived, worn and awarded. NEW YOU offers content from entrepreneurial inspirational stories, useful tips and trends, with shoppable options for stand out brands curated by the NEW YOU team. In keeping with these stories, recognizing these individuals for their achievements and contributions, NEW YOU recognizes its own evolution beyond an entity with a beauty lean, and pivoting to take on a 360-degree media company with The NEW YOU STUDIOS, NEW YOU Brands and soon to launch, NEW YOU Products.

About The NEW YOU Beauty Awards:

The leading voice of health and beauty, NEW YOU, is celebrating its 5th Live in-person Beauty Awards with its star-studded NEW YOU Beauty Awards. Honoring winners over a two-day event, the weekend kicks off at the 1 Hotel South Beach with a VIP welcome reception on Friday, March 27th, followed by beauty industry panel discussion, and the NEW YOU Beauty Awards Ceremony on March 28th, 2026. This year's awards mark the fifth red carpet live event, establishing itself as Miami's premier consumer, media, and influencer beauty industry event.

For more information on the NEW YOU Beauty Awards or to enter, visit www.NEWYOUAwards.com.

Media Contact

Toni Negas, NEW YOU MEDIA Inc., 1 954-622-2266, [email protected], www.NEWYOUAwards.com

SOURCE NEW YOU MEDIA Inc.