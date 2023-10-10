Chianti Classico Consortium Celebrates Exceptional Growth and Anticipates a Century of Excellence

In 2024 the Consorzio Vini Chianti Classico will celebrate its 100th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chianti Classico Consortium proudly announces exceptional growth and evolving trends in the world of Chianti Classico wines. As the pioneering association of wine producers in Italy, the Consortium has remained committed to elevating its offerings in the high-end market segment. This dedication has resulted in outstanding achievements that reflect the Consortium's commitment to quality and tradition.

In a statement released by President Giovanni Manetti, he emphasized the Consortium's relentless pursuit of excellence: "The denomination has not only increased its notoriety but also the value generated. We have witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in premium labels, and we continue to strengthen our presence in international markets''. The high-end market segment, represented by Riserva and Gran Selezione wines, has consistently delivered outstanding performance. Together, they accounted for approximately 45% of production and an impressive 56% of turnover in 2022.

The Consortium's international presence continues to expand, with 80% of the production exported in more than 160 markets. Notably, the United States, the Consortium's leading export market, experienced a 12% year-on-year increase in Chianti Classico sales in 2022, reflecting a growing appreciation for these exceptional Italian wines. These results are the result of the strategy implemented by the consortium to enhance the work of their farmers.: Today, their 482 members can count on better remuneration and have the opportunity to plan new investments to improve their production facilities.

Born in 1924,the Chianti Classico Consortium approaches the historic milestone of celebrating 100 years of the denomination. Wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs can anticipate a remarkable journey through the legacy and future of Chianti Classico wines. This upcoming anniversary promises to be a momentous occasion that will not only reflect upon the rich history but also unveil exciting developments in the world of Chianti Classico wines.

About the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico:

The Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico exists to protect, oversee, and valorize the Chianti Classico denomination. Since the Consortium's founding in 1924, the organization has changed its name and the design of its logo, the Black Rooster, which since 2005 has been the trademark of the whole denomination. As one of the premier institutional organizations in the European Union in the grape-growing and winemaking sector, the Consortium represents 96 percent of the DOCG production. The entire production chain is supervised by a public tracking system, which enables consumers all over the world to check the bottle they've purchased via the Consortium's website. The Consortium also conducts research and development in the agronomic and enological fields, in collaboration with prestigious educational and research institutes. For more information, please visit http://www.chianticlassico.com.

Media Contact

Shelby Sonkin, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico