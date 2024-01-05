Chicago Attorney Kathy Gallanis Named Elite Lawyer for 2024

Through her selfless devotion to her clients, Ms. Gallanis has demonstrated herself as one of the finest personal injury attorneys in Illinois and the country.

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago personal injury defense lawyer Kathy Gallanis has been named a 2024 Elite Lawyer for Illinois. Elite Lawyer is a premiere legal directory helping prospective clients across the United States find the legal assistance they need. Recognition as an Elite Lawyer is reserved for attorneys who go above and beyond in their service to clients. Through her selfless devotion to her clients, Ms. Gallanis has demonstrated herself as one of the finest personal injury defense attorneys in Illinois and the country.

Aside from her client-focused practicing style, Ms. Gallanis has robust courtroom experience with jury trials, many of which have been in criminal law. In her many years of practicing law, she has obtained stellar experience working as an Assistant State's Attorney in Cook County, Illinois. As a result, Ms. Gallanis has been recognized as a Leading Lawyer since 2010 to the present.

Throughout her illustrious legal career, Ms. Gallanis has always found time to stay deeply involved and invested in professional associations. When she was President of the Women's Bar Association for the State of Illinois (WBAI), she founded a mentoring program within Illinois schools. During her presidency, she was also dedicated to providing high-quality pro bono legal services to various organizations. To this day, Ms. Gallanis has maintained these commitments as an active participant and mentor within the legal community.

When she's not in the office, Ms. Gallanis can be found giving back to her community, especially within her local school district and with the Auxiliary at Stroger Hospital, volunteering at her church, and working on Boy Scout projects.

