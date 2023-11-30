Chicago Attorney Stephen Komie Announces Campaign for Third Vice President of the ISBA

Attorney Komie's distinguished legal background as a premiere Illinois trial lawyer and his decades of leadership experience in the ISBA make him an exceptionally qualified candidate for ISBA's Third Vice President.

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen M. Komie, who has led a storied legal career for the past 40 years, has announced his candidacy to run for the Illinois State Bar Association's Third Vice President. Attorney Komie's distinguished legal background as a premiere Illinois trial lawyer and his decades of leadership experience in the ISBA make him an exceptionally qualified candidate for ISBA's Third Vice President. Mr. Komie is humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve the ISBA in a new and exciting capacity as Third Vice President.

Attorney Komie is the founder and Principal Attorney at Komie & Associates, a highly successful Chicago-based law firm assisting clients in cases involving criminal law, family law, civil litigation, and appeals. He is perhaps best known for representing clients in many celebrated cases, including federal trials involving Chinese importation and dumping of honey in the United States. One such case involved gun running to Yugoslavia during the civil war in Bosnia in violation of the Neutrality Acts. He has appeared repeatedly on national and local TV in his role as a trial lawyer. His involvement in the Tracy Richter murder case has made him well-known throughout the United States.

As part of his campaign's platform, Mr. Komie is committed to confronting the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal profession and the consequences that will follow due to misapplication of this technology by the public. AI will streamline many applications of technology used when providing legal services to the public, but it is dangerous in the hands of the untrained. The profession must come to grips with the application of this technology and respond to protect the public from improper legal applications of AI.

If elected as Third Vice President of the ISBA, Stephen Komie plans to utilize his plethora of experience as a member of the ISBA Board of Governors, where he has served as Secretary and Treasurer. He has also served as a member of ten ISBA committees, including serving as Chairman on several committees, such as the Committee on Credentials, the Criminal Justice Section, the Committee on Professionalism, and more. In addition, Mr. Komie belongs to a number of bar associations in Illinois, including Will County, DuPage County, Peoria County, St. Clair County, and Madison County bar associations.

As an accomplished legal professional who has argued five cases before the Illinois Supreme Court, authored the Attorney Bill of Rights for the expungement of ARDC complaints, and is a 40-year member of the Illinois State Bar Association, there is no attorney in the state of Illinois better prepared to lead as the ISBA's Third Vice President than Attorney Stephen Komie.

Throughout his storied career, Mr. Komie has been recognized on countless occasions for his impressive accomplishments. He has been named a Top 100 National Trial Lawyer, enjoys a Preeminent AV rating from Martin Hubbell, has been voted a Super Lawyer over a dozen times, and holds an impressive amount of other bar memberships. As the Third VP of the ISBA, Attorney Komie will continue to uphold the highest levels of professionalism as he continues his celebrated career as a legal trailblazer in the legal community in Illinois.

