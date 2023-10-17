Chicago Business Leader Accelerates Hispanic Professionals to Become Workplace Leaders in The Latino Leadership Playbook

"I wrote 'The Latino Leadership Playbook' out of a deep sense of responsibility. I wanted to remove the guesswork and provide a roadmap on what it takes to elevate your impact in the workplace." Tweet this

According to a June 2023 Hispanic Executive article which cites information from the Society for Human Resources Management's 2022 data, "less than 4 percent of executive-level positions are held by Hispanic employees." Atilano explained that his mission is to cut into this representation gap with this book through showing Latinos to "work smart" in addition to "working hard." This shift is what will tee up Latinos to compete in the workplace.

"The days of only focusing on your role, working hard, and "hoping to get promoted" are over," he wrote in his book. "It's now time to show up big and to swing big! It's time to take bold action and for the new Latino/a leader to step up and show the real impact our community is ready to make!"

He addresses two areas: navigating culture scripts and developing leadership skills. Some topics include how people can advocate for themselves, respectfully challenge authority, earn the respect of their teams, become strong communicators and identify and leverage mentors and sponsors.

"Being where I am today would not have been possible without another senior Latina taking the time to guide and help shape me," he said. "Now, it's my turn to do the same. I wrote 'The Latino Leadership Playbook' out of a deep sense of responsibility. I wanted to remove the guesswork and provide a roadmap on what it takes to elevate your impact in the workplace. With this toolkit of expert advice, current and future generations will be prepared to enter a new era of Latino leadership."

Atilano plans on launching a workbook as a companion to the book. For more information about the book, visit this link. For more information about Refugio Atilano, please visit http://www.refugioatilano.com.

About the Latino Leadership Playbook:

The Latino Leadership Playbook is a one-of-a-kind leadership accelerator for our professional community. The goal of the book is to flood the talent pipeline with confident, informed, high-impact, and promotion-ready Latino leaders – we now have the insights, framework, and expert advice from some of today's most influential Latino & non-Latino business leaders needed to drive our careers forward for maximum leadership impact and potential. As Yai Vargas states, "This playbook is like having a number of different counselors, guides, and mentors in the palm of your hand—giving you diverse perspectives and expert advice that will get you at least where they have gotten and more importantly, further than you could ever imagine for yourself!"

About Refugio Atilano:

Refugio is a second-generation Mexican-American Latino born and raised in Chicago. He's a first-generation graduate and business leader with vast experience working in many corporate environments for Fortune 500 companies.

Refugio's passion is in developing Latino leaders for the current and future generations. He strongly believes in the importance and power of sharing knowledge to develop the collective leadership capabilities for all Latinos. Because Latinos are currently almost 20% of the population but only represent 4% of the seats in senior management roles, he is extremely passionate about using his experience and strategic network to develop tangible solutions to begin to close that gap!

Refugio strongly believes in the power and influence of the Latino community and is a strong advocate for our leadership potential. He is hyper-focused on developing our community's leadership capabilities through The Latino Leadership Playbook, with more programming to come soon that will be targeting college and high school students so they can be set up for leadership success at an early age and are workplace-ready coming out of school.

Refugio's brand is one of professionalism, determination, vision & execution, and exceptional relationships. He strongly believes that our natural Latino superpowers (i.e., problem solvers, passionate, and team players) will be a game-changer for the new Latino leader, and he is committed to showing how to bring those elements to life so that we begin to add unique impact as a professional community and set us up to be the new Latino leaders of tomorrow!

For more information about Refugio Atilano, please visit http://www.refugioatilano.com.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE Refugio Atilano