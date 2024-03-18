Chicago Businessman Presents Expert Panels Discussing Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles; Event was the second in Juan Calahorrano's Building Opportunities Series

"We have gathered a group of panelists for this event representing our 1) elected officials, 2) government agencies, and 3) private industries to provide insight on the industry from their perspective. We hope attendees gained industry knowledge and networked with other industry attendees." Post this

"The Clean-Renewal Energy and Electrical Vehicle Industry has grown interest in the business community over the last few years," said Calahorrano. "As you heard from our panelists, our local and federal government through legislation, created the Inflation Reduction Act IRA and the Climate Equity Jobs Act, which requires Illinois to achieve a 100% zero-emissions power sector by 2045, provide the funding for incentives in renewable energy development, accelerate EV adaptation, expand charging station infrastructure, and the creation of statewide training programs to ensure our workforce is prepared for the jobs of the future."

Calahorrano continued: "We have gathered a group of panelists for this event representing our 1) elected officials, 2) government agencies, and 3) private industries to provide insight on the industry from their perspective. We hope attendees gained industry knowledge and networked with other industry attendees."

According to Illinois.gov, CEJA, signed into law in 2021 by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, has workforce and training development programs that "will train Illinoisans for jobs in the clean energy industry as well as support business and projects in the clean energy industry. CEJA programs prioritize Illinoisans who live in communities that have historically faced economic barriers and environmental damage with the goal of bolstering a diverse workforce in the clean energy industry."

Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) Executive Director Erin Aleman moderated one of the panel discussions and shared her thoughts about the importance of these topics.

"Clean energy and electric vehicles are crucial for cities big and small throughout Illinois. We're developing shared goals and prioritizing our collective actions, to advance a transportation system that improves the quality of life for residents through cleaner air, enhanced mobility, and greater equity," Aleman said. "Our region is not on track to meet its greenhouse gas emissions goals, and the transportation system is one of the biggest sources of those emissions. However, agencies like the Illinois Tollway and the Chicago Transit Authority are innovating toward a better future with their capital and operations programs. We must continue working together –– across the region and multiple agencies— to secure the infrastructure, funding, and technology necessary for Illinois' clean energy future."

Other panelists include Chicago Transit Authority Chief Engineer Jim Harper; Illinois Tollway Environmental Policy and Program Manager Bryan Wagner; Chicago Department of Transportation Clean Transportation Program Director Samantha Bingham; Burns & McDonnell Offshore Wind Director Tony Appleton; Powering Chicago-IBEW 134 Executive Director Elbert Walters III; ChargePoint Account Executive Matt Ayers and Constellation Director of Engineering Ryon Swann.

Calahorrano would also like to thank the President of the Lake Effect and Development Group Jorge Perez and Burns & McDonnell Business Development Manager Steve Hall who moderated the first and second panels, respectively.

