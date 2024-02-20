Chicago Company Announces Addition of Lake County to Its Service Coverage Area; ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons expands to help home and business owners

"Over the past decade since we opened our doors in 2013, many smaller restoration companies have opened creating a very tight restoration marketplace. So, we wanted to reassess our growth strategies and that's when we tapped into an opportunity to expand our coverage area into Lake County." Post this

"The disaster restoration market in Chicago is extremely competitive," Mabwa said. "Over the past decade since we opened our doors in 2013, many smaller restoration companies have opened creating a very tight restoration marketplace. So, we wanted to reassess our growth strategies and that's when we tapped into an opportunity to expand our coverage area into Lake County."

Mabwa said that 2023 was a good year for the company, citing record 50% year over year growth from 2022 to 2023, hiring a full-time claims office manager, promoting from within for the role of office manager, adding several new company-branded cargo service vans and streamlining service offerings to focus on core areas which include water, fire/smoke and mold restoration.

"With our goal to give high-quality professional services to everyone in our coverage area, we are looking to another successful year in 2024," Mabwa said.

For more information, visit http://www.restorationbysimons.com.

About ServiceMaster Restoration by Simons:

As an Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IIRC) Certified Firm, Restoration By Simons follows IICRC S500 Standards for professional water and fire damage restoration. Our IICRC-certified technicians will assess the water damage on-site and determine the best course of action to restore your damaged property. For example, clean water damage from a faulty waterline pipe on your property is considerably different from water damage from a sewer backup. As leading experts in the field, we will quickly determine the best course of action so your family or business can get back to normal as soon as possible. Professional restoration companies such as Restoration By Simons have IICRC-trained technicians, appropriate equipment, and the experience necessary for quick and efficient intervention.

Restoration By Simons is an MBE/WBE certified firm and family-run company serving Chicago, Oak Park, River Forest, the North Shore, and all towns east of Interstate 294 north to the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Recently, the company was awarded a variety of honors, including the SB100 Best of Small Business Award Winner 2021, Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, recipient of the 2020 Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, and the recipient of the 2020 Skokie Business of the Year Award, Honorable Mention Category.

Restoration By Simons provides disaster restoration services including water and flood damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, to residential and commercial customers residing in Chicago, Oak Park-River Forest, the North Shore and all towns east of Interstate 294 north to the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

