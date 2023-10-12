Chicago District Golf Association Announces Robbie Gould as Brand Ambassador

"I'm excited to partner with the CDGA to connect with golf enthusiasts of all skill levels in the Greater Chicagoland area. In my opinion, Chicago is the best golf city in America and the CDGA provides an amazing platform to promote and develop the game in the city I call home." - Robbie Gould Tweet this

"I'm excited to partner with the CDGA to connect with golf enthusiasts of all skill levels in the Greater Chicagoland area," Gould said. "In my opinion, Chicago is the best golf city in America and the CDGA provides an amazing platform to promote and develop the game in the city I call home. Together, we are Better Through Golf!"

Gould, 40, played 18 seasons in the NFL, 11 with the Chicago Bears, and remains their all-time leading scorer. As a golfer, he holds a 2.7 Handicap Index®, competes on the Celebrity Tour and in the annual American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Gould and the CDGA will collaborate on an array of initiatives, including digital content, appearances at various CDGA events, custom merchandise and philanthropic endeavors. As golf continues to surge, CDGA Executive Director Robert Markionni believes the partnership with Gould will elevate the organization's ability to carry out its mission of promoting golf and changing lives.

"To us, Robbie epitomizes what it means to be Better Through Golf," said Markionni. "Whether competing as a talented player himself, using the game to give back, or engaging with other golfers, we have long admired Robbie's affinity for golf. We look forward to joining forces with him in an effort to elevate the game we all love."

Interview opportunities with Robbie and representatives from the CDGA are available upon request. For more information, visit CDGA.org or contact the CDGA's Casey Richards at [email protected] or (630) 685-2324.

For more information on Robbie Gould or to view his golf content, follow him on social media at @robbiegould09 (Instagram and X) or RG9TV (YouTube). The CDGA can be found on social media via the handle @CDGAGolf on Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok, as well as on Facebook and LinkedIn.

The Chicago District Golf Association (CDGA) is authorized by the United States Golf Association (USGA) as the governing body for amateur golf in our region. The CDGA is a membership organization consisting of more than 105,000 individual golfers and 400 clubs in Illinois and parts of Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. Golfers receive member offers, a Handicap Index® from the USGA® and competitive playing opportunities, while clubs receive Course Rating™ and Slope Rating™ measuring services, turfgrass diagnostics and educational seminars. The CDGA also creates opportunities for everyone to experience the benefits of the game through therapeutic and recreational Outreach Programs, with an emphasis on serving individuals with special needs, youth and veterans. For more information visit CDGA.org.

