Chicago, Elmhurst & Park Ridge Family Law Firm, Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC, Name New Income Partner, Jennifer L. Fox

ELMHURST, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The law firm of Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC has named Jennifer L. Fox as income partner. Ms. Fox has spent her career in the field of family law, advocating for both children and families. During her time at Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, she has thrived in the firm's collaborative environment and honed her ability to make creative legal arguments. Attorney Fox looks forward to having the ability to care not only for her clients, but for the firm and its staff, in her promoted position. She takes great pride in being a member of the WKO team, where she is a natural leader and mentor.

When asked about Attorney Fox's promotion to partner, principal Maxine Weiss Kunz stated, "It was never a question of if Jennifer Fox would make partner; the question was when." Principal Amanda Oliver was quoted for saying the following on Fox, "She is one of those rare attorneys who doesn't put the case on the shelf at the end of the day. She thinks and strategizes and is constantly working a case in her head until it is well resolved. She cares about her clients, and she gets results."

A skilled litigator and accomplished mediator, Ms. Fox is dedicated to bringing about the best possible results for her clients. She has developed a reputation for applying the law in innovative ways as she aggressively advocates for each client. Recognizing that each family and each case is unique, Attorney Fox tailors her approach to meet the needs of clients and their families. She is able to balance empathizing with her clients' difficult circumstances with an unrelenting drive to obtain the optimal results.

Her talent and dedication delivering on her clients' goals led to Jennifer Fox being named to the Super Lawyers 'Rising Stars' list for 2023. Her record for community service is equally impressive. During the summer of 2022, she served on the committee for A Safe Place, a human trafficking and domestic violence shelter, where she assisted in hosting a fundraiser for the shelter called "Wine, Women, and Shoes."

Ms. Fox began her career working for a boutique family law firm in Lake County, Illinois, where her skills were quickly noticed, and she was soon assigned her own cases to run independently. Her unique ability to analyze the nuanced facts of each case while also treating every family with empathy and respect, translates to excellent outcomes for her clients. Fox recognizes when a case calls for more aggressive representation, and she has a reputation of being a highly skilled litigator.

Attorney Fox graduated from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law and immediately began her career in family law. It has always been her goal to help families involved in difficult legal proceedings. She is now a member of the Association of Conciliation and Family Courts (AFCC) and the Lake County Bar Association. The team at Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC believes that her staunch client advocacy and remarkable legal knowledge will make her an excellent income partner.

When asked what advice she might give to lawyers who are just starting their career, Ms. Fox advised new attorneys to pay attention to how more senior attorneys handle different situations and to work on developing their own style as they build experience. She believes that the work an attorney performs is more than just a "job," and she thrives on the daily opportunity to positively impact the lives of her clients.

Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC, is a family law firm with locations in Chicago, Elmhurst, and Park Ridge, Illinois. The firm is dedicated to family law issues including high net-worth divorce, prenuptial agreement, and appeals. In addition to litigation, the firm also has a mediation and collaborative law practice, allowing many families to resolve their legal disputes out of court.

