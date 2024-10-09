Chicago Faucet Company Honors Former President by Naming New Training Center After Andreas Nowak

Andreas Nowak's leadership has left an indelible mark on Chicago Faucets, and we are thrilled to honor him by naming this training facility after him. The new Andreas Nowak Training Center is centrally located in Milwaukee. It also showcases Chicago Faucets newest plumbing fittings for visitors. Post this

"During his 13 years at Chicago Faucets, Andreas navigated numerous challenges, leading the company to substantial growth, reducing lead times, consolidating manufacturing facilities, and driving new product development," said Dominic Rice, President, and CEO. "Andreas was known for his unwavering dedication—often being the first to arrive and the last to leave—and for his genuine connection with every team member. His leadership and commitment have left an indelible mark on the company, and we are thrilled to honor him by naming this training facility after him."

The Andreas Nowak Training Center is designed to accommodate up to 50 participants, offering a comfortable environment for showcasing key Chicago Faucets products. The center will host a variety of educational and training events, including:

Chicago Faucet University

Sales Representative Training

Foundry Tours and Lectures

Customer Training

Continuing Education Initiatives (CEI)

"Lunch and Learn" sessions for specifiers and contractors

This dedication marks a significant milestone for the Chicago Faucet Company as it continues to invest in the professional development of its employees and partners. For the latest news and product introductions visit the company blog. The Chicago Faucet Company corporate offices are located at 2100 South Clearwater Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018, at 847-803-5000, or for more information visit http://www.chicagofaucets.com .

ABOUT THE CHICAGO FAUCET COMPANY

The Chicago Faucet Company, a member of the Geberit Group, is the leading brand of proven commercial plumbing fittings in the United States. The company markets high performance products for healthcare, education, and commercial facilities. Chicago Faucets is committed to innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability, with many products manufactured in the USA, and meeting stringent industry standards. Chicago Faucets is a member of the ASPE, ASHE, IAMPO, U.S. Green Building Council, a partner with WaterSense, and a charter sponsor of the Alliance for Water Efficiency. Many of the plumbing fittings meet the USGBC guidelines for LEED, EPA WaterSense, and CalGreen. For more information on the Chicago Faucets offering, visit chicagofaucets.com or call 800-566-2100.

ABOUT THE GEBERIT GROUP

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products and is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2024. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 26 production facilities, of which 4 are located overseas.

The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 11,000 employees in approximately 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2023. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012. From concealed tank systems to advanced piping technologies, Geberit continues to set the standard for quality and performance in the built environment. The Geberit Group has been recognized for exceptional sustainability management by EcoVadis for four consecutive years.

In the United States, Geberit is marketed as Geberit North America and is located in the same location as the Chicago Faucet Company visit https://www.geberitnorthamerica.com or for more information on the Geberit Group visit https://www.geberit.com.

Media Contact

Perrie Hayes, Chicago Faucets, 8478037755, [email protected], www.chicagofaucets.com

SOURCE Chicago Faucets