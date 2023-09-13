Chicago Faucets +Healthcare Plumbing Portfolio an Aide to Fighting Waterborne Infections

Chicago Faucets provides plumbing products to maximize water safety and prevent infection. From touchless faucets with hygiene flush to antimicrobial coatings and automatically draining shower systems, Chicago Faucets delivers the highest quality products that work safely and reliably in facilities. Tweet this

Other + products include: the Combination Touchless Faucet and EyeWash, antimicrobial handles for manual faucets and non-aerating antimicrobial laminar flow outlets.

Bluetooth® Enabled Monitoring, Flushing for HyTronic®

At the 2023 ASHE Annual Conference, Chicago Faucets also launched the CF Connect app, which enables improved monitoring and flushing of an entire hospital's HyTronic for Patient Care Faucets through Bluetooth® connectivity.

The next generation of HyTronic Faucets allow the CF Connect app to provide facility managers with a proactive means to monitor the health of the water system and provide a documented audit trail, all with little manual intervention — saving time and money. The CF Connect app makes it easy to configure the faucet with a smartphone or tablet. It offers users simple and intuitive operation with easy configuration of the faucet. The automation of previously manual tasks is now possible in a secure format that simplifies maintenance and documentation. The CF Connect app features include: managing devices by room, recording use data, and activating cleaning and flushing modes.

The Hygiene Flush mode reduces stagnant water, can be automated and includes use-based, interval-based and volume-based flushing. Additionally, the Pipe Flush mode supports longer duration system flushing.

The first product specifically engineered for health care was the HyTronic Patient Care Faucet. This faucet delivers a responsive, contactless handwashing experience that minimizes germ transfer. HyTronic Patient Care Faucets allow installation of a complete system that helps reduce the spread of germs, provides protection against scalding and prevents the crossflow of dangerous bacteria within the plumbing system. They have been tested and validated by a nationally recognized laboratory. As the battle against waterborne bacteria continues, the HyTronic faucet has become the standard in health care water management programs with specific components for infection prevention.

Stagnant Water Removed Effortlessly

Stagnant water presents an infection risk in showers of health care facilities. After surveying health care specifying engineers and facility managers, Chicago Faucets learned that a repeated challenge was draining the shower hoses after use. Many health care employees drape shower hoses into the shower stall to drip out any excess water. The engineering team at Chicago Faucets saw this as an opportunity to develop the Auto-Drain™ Shower System. This is a first-of-its-kind solution that automatically removes standing water from the column between the valve and the showerhead. The automatic drain system is designed to help reduce stagnant water in the valve, pipes and hoses of the shower system. After each use, water is drained automatically from the hand spray and hose via drains integrated into the valve. This eliminates the frequent practice of draping the hose where it could touch the floor and risk further contamination. The Auto-Drain Shower System comes in

three different versions: fixed showerhead, hand-sprayer with a hose and a retrofit kit for existing showers. The key components of the system include Thermostatic/Pressure Balancing Shower Valve, Automatic Valve Drain and Auto-Drain Hose and Hand Spray.

Water Management for Today Tomorrow

With industry organizations and government agencies mandating infection control measures, operations personnel are working twice as hard to manage the plumbing systems in hospitals. Chicago Faucets provides facility managers and engineers tools to maximize water safety. From touchless faucets for all applications to drinking fountain fittings and ergonomically designed tub and shower fittings, Chicago Faucets delivers the highest quality products that work safely and reliably in medical settings. Chicago Faucets will continue to partner with health care organizations and deliver +Plus solutions that meet current and future water management requirements.

For over a decade Chicago Faucets has been at the forefront working closely with health care professionals on the design and maintenance of their buildings. The Illinois-based manufacturer has been leading the way by engineering plumbing innovations that keep health centers fulfilling their mission of 'do no harm' while maintaining patient and staff safety.

