Chicago Faucets Presents "Mitigating Healthcare Waterborne Infections: The Latest in Compliance, Science and Plumbing Innovations"

Chicago Faucets Lunch and Learn provides an understanding of the latest guidelines and water management practices that improve healthcare water quality and address safety. Attendees will gain insights from actual applications of technologies and products for hospitals, clinics, and long term care.

Greg Hunt, Commercial Product Manager for Chicago Faucets' will act as moderator of the Lunch and Learn. Greg oversees product development at Chicago Faucets and has launched the +Healthcare family of plumbing fittings. He has introduced the Auto-Drain™ Shower System for stagnation prevention, the HyTronic® with integrated thermostatic valve for scald and infection prevention, the CF Connect app for monitoring, the 8450 Series of emergency eyewash and faucet combinations, and the ELR and ESR Series for ligature prevention. Greg's experience includes over 20 years in product management in a variety of industries. Over the course of his career, Greg gained global expertise and specializes in delivering compelling products for customers in healthcare, education and commercial buildings. He is a member of ASHE and has his ASSE 12080 Legionella Water

Safety & Management Certification.

Spenser Johnson is the Director of Water Safety and Management of Barclay Water Management, Inc. Spenser provides expertise on controlling Legionella bacteria in building water systems and conducts on-site risk assessments to develop site-specific Water Management Programs that comply with ASHRAE Standard 188, CMS, The Joint Commission, and other federal, state and local guidelines. She works with customers to assist with Legionella remediation and offers customized strategies including supplemental disinfection. Spenser is an ASSE 12080 Certified Legionella Water Safety and Management Specialist. Spenser has over seven years' experience in the Water Management and Legionella Consulting field and has surveyed over 100 facilities for Water Management Programs.

Megan Canright Racicot, MPH, CIH has a wide array of experience in the fields of Industrial Hygiene and Environmental, Health & Safety. As a Partner and Corporate Director of Scientific Operations with Forensic Analytical Consulting Services, Inc. (FACS), she provides company-wide technical and operational direction and facilitates the internal Quality Assurance/Quality Control program. Megan's primary areas of expertise include occupational and environmental exposure assessment, indoor environmental quality, and the evaluation and control of pathogens in support of environmental infection control. Megan is a Certified Industrial Hygienist, and ASSE 12080 certified Legionella Water Safety and Management Specialist. She is active in the American Industrial Hygiene Association, serving on the Future Leaders Institute Advisory Committee, and is the current Vice President of the California Industrial Hygiene Council.

Brian Yelton, CPMR is the president and founder of Inland Sales Group, Inc., a Manufacturers' Representative firm with offices in Willowbrook and Peoria, Illinois. Brian works with all facets of the plumbing industry with a focus on the commercial side. He is involved in PHCC, ASPE, ASSE, APIC, and IPEA and has worked closely with the state of Illinois with regards to codes and standards. Brian has focused a large part of his career on studying and teaching about waterborne pathogens and the role they play in the plumbing world. Brian is an ASSE 12080 Legionella Water Safety Management Specialist and a leader of education in Legionella awareness. He continues to work with contractors, engineers, developers, testing facilities and more to help create better building water management plans.

About the Chicago Faucet Company

The Chicago Faucet Company, America's leading manufacturer of commercial faucets since 1901. The company offers a wide range of products for healthcare, education, and commercial facilities. Chicago Faucets is committed to innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability, with many products manufactured in the USA and meeting stringent industry standards. Chicago Faucets is a member of the ASPE, ASHE, U.S. Green Building Council, a partner with WaterSense, and a charter sponsor of the Alliance for Water Efficiency. Many of the plumbing fittings meet the USGBC guidelines for LEED, EPA WaterSense and CalGreen. For more information on the Chicago Faucets offering, visit chicagofaucets.com or call 800-566-2100. For specification assistance click here.

About ASHE

The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) is a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association. More than 12,000 members rely on ASHE as a critical source of professional development, information and advocacy, including representation on key issues that affect their work in the health care physical environment.

Please Note: This is a Lunch & Learn program and is not eligible for CEUs.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed by presenters in this program should not be construed as directly representing the views of the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE). ASHE does not endorse any products or services promoted in this program. By registering, you agree ASHE can share your contact information with the webinar sponsor.

