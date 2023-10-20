Chicago Faucets' Touchless are Bluetooth® Enabled with CF Connect App to Simplify Water Management

"Building operators can manage flushing and identify crucial faucets with the CF Connect app. CF Connect provides the capability to reduce stagnant water conditions with the flush mode. It allows setting flushing parameters for buildings that have intermittent closures." Post this

According to Greg Hunt, Chicago Faucets product manager, "Building operators can manage flushing and identify crucial faucets with the CF Connect app. CF Connect provides the capability to reduce stagnant water conditions with the flush mode. It allows setting flushing parameters which is a great benefit for healthcare and buildings, offices, schools, and athletic centers that have intermittent closures. This is not only a time saver but a life saver."

Facilities managers can select from use-based, interval-based and volume-based flushing. Pipe flushing can also be used for longer purges and remediation efforts. The CF Connect app allows options on flushing including number of times, length of time and intervals. In the app's presettings for user detection, operation and hygiene flush can be saved, named and used to quickly set up the other faucets in a facility.

Select the faucet's operating mode depending on location and usage:

Normal mode - Place hands in front of sensor to activate the faucet.

Hygiene Flush mode reduces stagnant water. Select from use-based, interval-based, and volume-based flushing.

Pipe Flush mode - Easily set for longer system purges and remediation efforts.

Scrub mode - For scrub sinks this setting allows the facility to have the faucet set at a 60, 120, or 180 second run time or can be customized from 1-180 seconds.

Metering mode - Set run times to a specific run time.

Watersaver mode - Designed to save water. Max run time 3-30 seconds with a 1-5 second cycle delay option.

Handwash mode - Designed for handwashing compliance in mind. Wetting time 1-10 seconds. Soaping time 5-60 seconds. Rinse time 5-60 seconds with intervals from 0.2-5 seconds.

Volume mode - Designate a set time to run or user defined from 5-45 seconds.

Select Cleaning mode to temporarily disable the sensor so the faucet can be cleaned without activation from 1-20 minutes.

The CF Connect app includes a multitude of faucet points to manage: preset faucet settings, download usage logs to email and adjust easily for hygiene flush, detection distance, run time, safety shut-off time and service mode.

Advanced capabilities are available to easily access settings, update firmware, download usage logs, and quickly access key activities on the CF Connect home screen. Of key importance for facilities concerned with maintaining hygienic standards are the flush and operating modes, cleaning, and presettings.

Save Time and Money by Monitoring and Managing Faucets by Area

Facilities managers can also organize and simplify maintenance in the tedious task of remembering or documenting which HyTronic and E-Tronic faucets were flushed or need updates. The app assists in accessing and downloading usage data by groups of faucets or specific areas.

Name each faucet to easily locate them in the future

Add a group name for multiple faucets in a specific area.

Search for faucets in range or select previously paired faucets.

Group manage and transfer settings so that they are not done manually.

Update Existing HyTronic or E-Tronic Faucets with Module Kit

Installing commercial hands-free faucets with the CF Connect app will provide for more hygienic and sustainable buildings, simplified water monitoring, reduced expenses and more efficient operations. The HyTronic, E-Tronic 80 and E-Tronic 40 faucets are also preferred for their options which include low flow rates, long term battery choices and thermostatic mixers for scald protection. The app is available to use with existing installations of HyTronic or E-Tronic faucets by simply purchasing the CF Connect module kit with Bluetooth® communications and installing it in the faucets.

About Chicago Faucets

With over 120 years of industry expertise, Chicago Faucets is a trusted name in reliable and durable commercial plumbing fittings. Our commitment to delivering exceptional products and outstanding customer service has made us the go-to-choice for plumbing professionals. In 2023, Chicago Faucets is celebrating 15 years as an EPA Watersense member. Many of the company's faucets are EPS Watersense listed and also meet LEED and CalGreen guidelines. The company offers an AEC Daily Sustainability Course for architects and engineers AEC Daily CE course on sustainability.

The Chicago Faucet Company is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global provider of sanitary technology with products available in the United States at geberit.us. As a European market leader, the Geberit Group is a global provider of plumbing technology with sales of CHF 3.1 billion and more than 12,000 employees in 50 countries worldwide. For additional information, contact The Chicago Faucet Company at 2100 South Clearwater Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018, or call 800-566-2100 or visit chicagofaucets.com.

Media Contact

Perrie Hayes, Chicago Faucets, 847-803-7704, [email protected], www.chicagofaucets.com

SOURCE Chicago Faucets