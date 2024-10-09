Chicago Faucets Unveils Sustainable Faucets and Safety Plumbing Fittings at ASPE 2024

"Our newest products address the needs of healthcare, education, and commerce" said Richard Nortier, Marketing Director at Chicago Faucets. "We engineer to meet the highest standards of quality and safety. And we are excited to have added new sustainable fittings that run on a water turbine." Post this

Highlights at the Chicago Faucets ASPE Booth #1409 will include these 2024 product introductions:

4 ½" EQ® Arc Water-Turbine Faucet: A compact, turbine-powered touchless faucet designed for water conservation and eco compliance. Engineers should consider EQ Arc for projects requiring sustainable solutions that meet stringent water efficiency standards like LEED and CalGreen. Sustainable lower flow options include Econo-Flo 0.35 GPM and 0.50 GPM. Specify this great little faucet to save water and meet sustainability programs.

Auto-Drain™ with Diverter Shower System: The award-winning, Auto-Drain system automatically drains water from pipe, valve, and shower hose after each use, reducing standing water and helping prevent bacteria buildup. Chicago Faucets has now added the option of a diverter for facilities with hand spray hose in addition to shower head models for stagnation prevention. Low flow models are also available for sustainable water practices. Auto-Drain is proven to minimize the conditions that lead to bacterial growth.

A new extended reach Gooseneck Spout is introduced for the HyTronic touchless faucet. The extended 6" reach spout for gooseneck style HyTronic facuet meets FGI Guidelines for extended reach for handwashing in healthcare and food preparation spaces. The HyTronic wide reach spout faucets are Ideal for specifying in handwashing sinks where touchless operation and scald protection are critical (surgical, patient care, labs, food preparation, sterile procedures, and pharmacy preparation areas). The wide reach HyTronic is also available with a water turbine for self sustaining power and energy savings. The 6" reach gooseneck spout is also available as a replacement part for existing HyTronic faucets.

An integrated patented thermostatic valve is now offered as an option for the HyTronic® touchless faucets. Engineers, contractors and facilities personnel can select the HyTronic Series of faucets with an integrated ASSE 1070 certified thermostatic valve for enhanced safety, scald protection and reduced leak points.

8450 Series - Compact Emergency Eyewash with Faucet: This integrated emergency eyewash and faucet solution is available in multiple configurations, including a new lab nozzle option, touchless, and manual configurations. Perfect for specifying in laboratory environments where space-saving and multi-functional fixtures are essential. Schools, laboratories and workplace safety areas can easily be updated with retrofit versions also. The combination eyewash/faucet meets OSHA standard 29 CFR 1910.151(c) and is certified to ANSI/ISEA Z358.1, NSF/ANSI 372, and ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1.

The company will also showcase for the first time the stainless steel 13" high arc cafeteria faucet for areas that height may be an issue. The 436 Series High Arc faucet endures high use in a space-saving design. This architectural 436 Series commercial faucet prioritizes durability and quality for a long-lasting commercial kitchen faucet. With ithree finish options, space-saving design and easy installation it will be a favorite for designers, architects and engineers.

Chicago Faucets regional managers will be on hand throughout the ASHE Expo to answer questions and provide in-depth product information. Plumbing engineers, specifiers and facilities personnel are encouraged to schedule personal appointments now to ensure dedicated time with our experts during the event. To schedule a live or virtual meeting with a Chicago Faucet Company project specialist click here. For more information visit http://www.chicagofaucets.com

