Chicago Fire Department Foundation Celebrates 2023 Heroes

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifteen members of the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) were recognized for their heroic actions in the line of duty at the Chicago Fire Department Foundation's (CFDF) annual Tribute to Broad Shoulders luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago. The luncheon raised crucial funds to support the Chicago Fire Department's efforts in reducing deaths and injury, and providing education, fire prevention, training, and equipment.
Ray Orozco, Co-Founder of the Chicago Fire Department Foundation, reflected, "The Tribute to Broad Shoulders is more than an event; it's a heartfelt tribute to the 16 exceptional heroes who embody courage and selflessness. Their stories resonate deeply, and the generous donors who rallied around this cause fuel our unwavering support for the Chicago Fire Department's invaluable work."
The 2023 Founders Award was presented to Gallagher Insurance, Risk Management and Consulting for their dedicated support to the CFD and citizens of Chicago. Tom Tropp, Gallagher's Global Chief Ethics Officer, accepted the award, reinforcing Gallagher's commitment to the brave men and women of the Chicago Fire Department.
The luncheon recognized 15 CFD heroes who exemplify the qualities at the core of every CFD member – honor, courage and commitment. The 2023 CFD Heroes are:
- Firefighter Award of Valor – FF/EMT Juan Gonzales rescued a trapped victim in an intense and dangerous apartment fire.
- Firefighter Award of Valor – Captain John Haring discovered and rescued an unconscious victim in an uncontrolled house fire.
- Paramedic Award of Valor – Paramedic in Charge Randie Hillison and Fire Paramedic Karen Nuemann disregarded their own safety when assisting a pregnant gunshot victim as shots were fired around them.
- Firefighter of the Year and Paramedic of the Year – This team of firefighters and paramedics rescued and performed lifesaving measures on a firefighter who was electrocuted and went into cardiac arrest while extinguishing a fire in a flooded basement.
- Captain/EMT Denijal Milat
- FF/EMT Christopher Wyher .
- FF/EMT Timothy Beucher
- FF/EMT Brandon Gasparas
- LT/EMT David Navarro
- FF Frank Carone
- FF/EMT Daniel Myers
- PIC Steven Gutzmer
- FPM Terry Jones, Jr.
- FF/EMT Michael Guzolek
- FF/EMT Kevin Mayer
In addition, St. Ignatius high school junior John Hennelly received the 2023 Civilian Life Saving Award. While on a lakefront run with his school's cross-country team, Hennelly noticed a man in Lake Michigan yelling for help and immediately sprang into action to assist the man until the CFD arrived.
For more information and to donate, visit the Chicago Fire Department Foundation at cfdfoundation.com.
About the Chicago Fire Department Foundation
The Chicago Fire Department Foundation supports the critical lifesaving work of the Chicago Fire Department. The Foundation works collaboratively with the CFD and its members to support its most crucial priorities: to reduce firefighter, paramedic and civilian deaths and injury. The Foundation supports CFD initiatives for education, fire prevention, training and equipment needs that are not funded through city, state, or federal budgets. The Foundation assists the firefighters/paramedics and their families in times of need.
