Chicago Fire Department Foundation Celebrates 2023 Heroes

Ray Orozco, Co-Founder of the Chicago Fire Department Foundation, said, "The Tribute to Broad Shoulders is our opportunity to gratefully celebrate the courage and sacrifice of our special heroes." Post this

The 2023 Founders Award was presented to Gallagher Insurance, Risk Management and Consulting for their dedicated support to the CFD and citizens of Chicago. Tom Tropp, Gallagher's Global Chief Ethics Officer, accepted the award, reinforcing Gallagher's commitment to the brave men and women of the Chicago Fire Department.

The luncheon recognized 15 CFD heroes who exemplify the qualities at the core of every CFD member – honor, courage and commitment. The 2023 CFD Heroes are:

Firefighter Award of Valor – FF/EMT Juan Gonzales rescued a trapped victim in an intense and dangerous apartment fire.

Firefighter Award of Valor – Captain John Haring discovered and rescued an unconscious victim in an uncontrolled house fire.

discovered and rescued an unconscious victim in an uncontrolled house fire. Paramedic Award of Valor – Paramedic in Charge Randie Hillison and Fire Paramedic Karen Nuemann disregarded their own safety when assisting a pregnant gunshot victim as shots were fired around them.

Nuemann Firefighter of the Year and Paramedic of the Year – This team of firefighters and paramedics rescued and performed lifesaving measures on a firefighter who was electrocuted and went into cardiac arrest while extinguishing a fire in a flooded basement. Captain/EMT Denijal Milat FF / EMT Christopher Wyher . FF / EMT Timothy Beucher FF / EMT Brandon Gasparas LT / EMT David Navarro FF Frank Carone FF/EMT Daniel Myers PIC Steven Gutzmer FPM Terry Jones, Jr. FF/EMT Michael Guzolek FF/EMT Kevin Mayer



In addition, St. Ignatius high school junior John Hennelly received the 2023 Civilian Life Saving Award. While on a lakefront run with his school's cross-country team, Hennelly noticed a man in Lake Michigan yelling for help and immediately sprang into action to assist the man until the CFD arrived.

For more information and to donate, visit the Chicago Fire Department Foundation at cfdfoundation.com.

About the Chicago Fire Department Foundation

The Chicago Fire Department Foundation supports the critical lifesaving work of the Chicago Fire Department. The Foundation works collaboratively with the CFD and its members to support its most crucial priorities: to reduce firefighter, paramedic and civilian deaths and injury. The Foundation supports CFD initiatives for education, fire prevention, training and equipment needs that are not funded through city, state, or federal budgets. The Foundation assists the firefighters/paramedics and their families in times of need.

Media Contact

Dorothy Coyle, Chicago Fire Department Foundation, 1 7733326201, [email protected], cfdfoundation.com

SOURCE Chicago Fire Department Foundation