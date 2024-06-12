Chicago Fundraising Professional Provides Expertise To Help Nonprofits Avoid Mistakes in New Book; Fatal Fundraising Flaws examines how charities miss the money

"My intention as far as the audience is concerned is that people who work in fundraising offices know when they're not raising as much money as they could or should. It's my hope that by implementing certain changes, nonprofits will raise more money and have an even greater impact." Post this

"My intention as far as the audience is concerned is that people who work in fundraising offices know when they're not raising as much money as they could or should," explained Rescigno, who is vice-president of Rescigno's Fundraising Professionals in Bridgeview, Illinois. "It's my hope that by implementing certain changes, nonprofits will raise more money and have an even greater impact."

A 2022 NonProfitPRO article cited a statistic from the National Center on Charitable Statistics: "About 30% of nonprofits fail to exist after 10 years." There are many reasons for fundraising failures but a major factor is a lack of communication with donors. Rescigno pinpointed some troubles beginning with global events such as the 2008-2009 Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"When that recession hit, there were many nonprofits who looked to cut their budgets, and the first thing they cut was how much they spent on fundraising," he said. "So, the more they cut, the less they got. This is because they were not communicating with their donors regularly. Nonprofits back then suffered greatly for doing that. When the pandemic hit, one of the first things we did was to stress to our nonprofit clients that the most important thing they could do was not cut their budgets but continue to communicate with donors. This meant explaining how donor support was vital to continue to meet the needs that didn't stop because there was a pandemic."

The ones who took Rescigno's advice to communicate with their donors did well in raising funds. Part of the communication doesn't rest solely on updates but also on showing gratitude. Nonprofits that don't impactfully thank their donors consistently may lose them. That also severely affects building a strong donor base where establishing relationships matters the most to ensure charities' survival to carry on with their missions.

"There are organizations that decide that the only time they send anything to their constituents is when they ask for money," he said. "And we believe strongly—we teach this—that there should be a regular mix of communications for every ask made. In other words, after you receive a gift, you should thank the donor, and then report back on the gift's impact before asking again."

Some solutions Rescigno advises include hiring experienced staff and investing in the right technology tools, implementing the segmenting of messaging to different donors, and having multichannel and integrated communication that includes social media—and one proven method—direct mail.

Citing a statistic from Giving USA, "46% of consumers were more interested in direct mail now than before the pandemic, and a third spending more time reading it than they did previously."

"The so-called experts have been predicting for the last 20 years that direct mail is dead," he said. "It's not dead; it's just no longer the only way to communicate. It's the primary portal through which donors make their first gifts. Direct mail is still the No. 1 way that people find new donors. That goes from donors who start giving at age 20 to those who are 80."

In Rescigno's eyes, nonprofit organizations should be focused "on creating and building strong donor relationships. That goes for donors who begin by giving $25 to ones who give once, twice, or three times a year. Because a nonprofit fostered a relationship with a donor over the years, that person may be interested in leaving a legacy gift."

"Fatal Fundraising Flaws" is available on Amazon.

About the Book:

In "Fatal Fundraising Flaws," author Ron Rescigno delves into the intricate world of nonprofit fundraising, uncovering the pervasive mistakes that hinder organizations from achieving their full revenue potential. Drawing from his extensive experience as a renowned fundraising expert, Ron offers invaluable insights and practical strategies to rectify these common pitfalls.

With a keen understanding of the nuances of fundraising, Ron guides readers through the intricacies of various initiatives, from annual fund drives to comprehensive capital campaigns. His expertise extends beyond mere guidance, as he actively engages with clients, providing personalized support in board training, coaching, and mentoring.

Through illuminating anecdotes and real-world examples, "Fatal Fundraising Flaws" equips nonprofit leaders with the tools they need to overcome obstacles and unlock the full philanthropic potential of their organizations. Whether you're a seasoned fundraiser or a newcomer to the field, Ron's relatable voice and comprehensive approach make this book an indispensable resource for anyone seeking to elevate their fundraising efforts and make a lasting impact in the nonprofit sector. More information can be found on the book's press kit.

