Chicago Implant Specialist Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago Recognized as America's Best Dentists 2026

This national recognition highlights leadership in advanced implant dentistry, including All-on-4 solutions and complex full-mouth reconstruction, and marks three decades of clinical excellence.

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago have been named America's Best Dentists 2026, a national honor for excellence in advanced implant and restorative dentistry. This recognition reflects superior training, extensive clinical experience, and a commitment to precision-driven treatment for complex dental cases. (Source: Today's Best Dentists — https://todaysbestdentists.com/dentist/irfan-a-atcha/)

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Atcha is a leading implant specialist in Chicago, providing comprehensive solutions such as All-on-4 dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and custom zirconia restorations. His approach combines detailed surgical planning, advanced digital technology, and restorative design to ensure functional stability and natural aesthetics. (Source: https://newteethchicago.com)

Dr. Atcha has also been included in Marquis Who's Who, a distinguished directory recognizing leaders and innovators across fields. This honor underscores his commitment to educational achievement and professional excellence. (Source: 24-7 Press Release — https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/530825/dr-irfan-atcha-celebrated-for-expertise-in-dental-surgery)

This recognition further establishes New Teeth Chicago as a center for advanced implant dentistry, serving patients who need permanent alternatives to dentures and traditional restorative methods. The practice is known for managing complex cases with a patient-centered philosophy that prioritizes long-term function, structural integrity, and restored confidence.

"Excellence in implant dentistry requires precision, experience, and an unwavering commitment to patient outcomes," said Dr. Irfan Atcha. "This recognition reflects the standards we uphold every day — combining advanced surgical expertise with restorative design that supports long-term function and quality of life."

As demand for comprehensive implant solutions grows in Chicago and the region, New Teeth Chicago remains committed to innovation, education, and clinical advancement in implant dentistry.

About New Teeth Chicago

New Teeth Chicago is a premier dental implant and cosmetic dentistry practice in Chicago, Illinois. Specializing in All-on-4 dental implants, Teeth in a Day, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and advanced zirconia restorations, the practice offers comprehensive solutions for complex dental conditions. Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, a Diplomate Implantologist with over three decades of experience, the team is dedicated to restoring function, aesthetics, and long-term stability through advanced surgical and restorative care. (Source: https://newteethchicago.com)

