Cirine® Hair Removal & Skin Care has expanded to a third Chicago location in the Gold Coast neighborhood. This move positions the med spa as one of the top-rated options in the city for hair removal amid rising demand for permanent solutions and gender-affirming care.

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirine® Hair Removal & Skin Care has opened a third Chicago location in the Gold Coast neighborhood, extending its reputation as one of the top-rated med spas in Chicago for hair removal. For clients pursuing hair removal during a gender transition, a nearby provider who understands both the medical and emotional sides of the process can shape the entire experience. The expansion brings that kind of support closer to home for more residents.

Why Is Demand for Gender-Affirming Hair Removal Rising Locally?

Demand is rising as more people navigating a transition look past temporary methods like shaving and waxing toward lasting solutions. Electrolysis remains the only FDA-approved method of permanent hair removal. It works across any hair color or skin type, a distinction that matters for facial and body treatment throughout the process.

For transgender females pursuing facial hair removal in particular, electrolysis often becomes the long-term solution once coverage and consistency matter more than speed. Cirine® has treated thousands of clients over more than a decade in business. That experience shaped the large-volume approach to electrolysis it now applies across its broader menu of services.

What Sets Cirine®'s Approach to Electrolysis Apart?

Cirine®'s Large Volume Electrolysis sessions run up to 15 hours with two electrologists working at once, compared with the up to eight-hour sessions many competitors offer. IV sedation keeps clients comfortable during these longer appointments without going fully under anesthesia.

The Gold Coast location, its closest site to downtown, extends Cirine®'s large-volume approach to electrolysis near the Magnificent Mile. That reach gives transgender females and other clients easier access to facial and presurgical treatment without a long trip from the neighborhood. Many of Cirine®'s electrologists are also dual-licensed as estheticians, giving the team what it describes as a deeper understanding of how electrolysis affects skin over time.

Clients have several hair removal paths to choose from, depending on their goals and timelines. Options at the new location include:

Traditional electrolysis: Also effective on gray, red or light hair that laser treatments typically cannot address.

Laser hair removal: Works best on hair that has grown to roughly 1 to 2 millimeters. Technology improvements now extend treatment to darker skin tones, though it remains less effective on very light or peach-fuzz hair.

Waxing: A faster, temporary option for clients not ready for a permanent commitment.

An LGBTQ+ friendly practice by design, Cirine® says that philosophy shapes how its staff approaches every consultation. That approach is now available to more residents, including those newer to their transition, closer to where they already live and work.

About Cirine® Hair Removal & Skin Care

Cirine® Hair Removal & Skin Care has served electrolysis and skincare clients since 2013, building the large-volume protocol it now applies across its Chicago-area locations. Providers are licensed and certified, including electrologists who hold dual credentials in esthetics. The company also owns and operates its own electrology school. Its three locations offer electrolysis, laser hair removal, waxing and gender-affirming hair removal for transgender and nonbinary clients.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, WebFX, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://cirinespa.com/

SOURCE Cirine® Hair Removal & Skin Care