Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association Champions Inclusion and Equity for Trans Athletes

Chicago's largest LGBTQIA+ sports organization is actively working to foster inclusivity and create a welcoming environment for all athletes

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association (CMSA), the largest nonprofit LGBGQIA+ sports organization in the Midwest, proudly reaffirms its continued commitment to creating safe, affirming spaces for trans, gender non-conforming, intersex, and nonbinary athletes.

On January 14, 2025 the U.S. House of Representative passed H.R. 28, which amends Title IX to ban trans and intersex women and girls from participating in women's sports. Research shows that banning trans and intersex students from sports is not scientifically valid, and actually harms all student athletes. Despite this evidence, the bill passed 218-206.

"We believe in building community through sport," said Christina Lopez, President of CMSA. "CMSA is committed to ensuring every trans, gender non-conforming, intersex, and nonbinary athlete in Chicago has the opportunity to participate in the sports they are passionate about in a division where they feel safe. For us at CMSA, inclusion isn't optional—it's essential. We need to continue to work to make sure that happens."

Official Statement from the CMSA Board of Directors

With legislation and societal challenges threatening trans and nonbinary athletes across the country, CSMA has taken proactive steps to show their support. CMSA, in partnership with the Center on Halsted, already offers training and awareness workshops to our volunteer organizers. A version of these workshops will soon become a regular part of our introductory material for all CMSA's athletes, referees, and members. This initiative is part of CMSA's broader mission to ensure that all LGBTQIA+ individuals can thrive in athletic environments free from discrimination.

No matter what the level of play, sports bring us together. It's a celebration of human potential, unity, and perseverance. We at CMSA support trans, gender non-conforming, intersex, and nonbinary athletes at all levels. Everyone deserves the opportunity to play, compete (and even sometimes lose), but most importantly thrive as their authentic selves.

Key initiatives include:

Inclusion Training for Coaches, Referees, and Athletes: Equipping all participants, no matter what their involvement, with tools to create affirming spaces for trans and nonbinary athletes.

Advocacy and Visibility Campaigns: Amplifying stories of trans athletes and challenging harmful stereotypes. CMSA will tell the stories of these athletes via blogs, social media, and more.

Athlete Scholarship Fund: Through their Hardship Fund, CMSA will provide trans, gender non-conforming, intersex, and nonbinary athletes financial support to pay for registration fees.

To further their commitment to inclusivity, CMSA will soon launch a thorough evaluation of how the Association approaches the nomenclature and organization of its leagues. CMSA is aware its current structure does not meet the standards it has set for itself in its mission statement.

We encourage all CMSA athletes, and those considering joining us, to let their voices be heard as we approach this evaluation. If you'd like to participate, please reach out to [email protected].

Signed,

The 2025 CMSA Board of Directors

About the Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association

The Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association (CMSA) is the largest not-for-profit LGBTQIA+ sports organization in the Midwest. We offer recreational and competitive level play in a variety of athletic leagues throughout the year. The league is open to all persons who wish to play, regardless of sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity. www.chicagomsa.org

