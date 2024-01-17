Chicago National Nonprofit Presents Annual Leadership Summit and Gala April 25-26; Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement Presents Theme of Advancing Positive Impact

"This powerful two-day event ensures that everyone will walk away with knowledge of how companies are advancing positive impact for their workforce and learn of many opportunities that come across through networking." Post this

This year's event embraces the theme: "Avanza—Where Momentum Meets Opportunity!" Avanza is a Spanish word defined in English as "move forward." Blending innovation and HACE tradition, this word captures the energy of advancement and a relentless drive toward new heights in personal and professional ways.

HACE's CEO Patricia Mota is excited that the 2024 Summit will attract many professionals at the beginning or later stages of their career paths. Last year's hybrid event drew over 1,000 attendees and raised over $850,000 to supplement HACE's programming, scholarships, and operations.

"This powerful two-day event ensures that everyone will walk away with knowledge of how companies are advancing positive impact for their workforce and learn of many opportunities that come across through networking. This is the positive impact that we are providing not just for these two days, but it is a sample of the work HACE leads every single day across the world."

Discussion topics will focus on talent acquisition, diversity, equity & inclusion, employee resource groups (ERG), business resource groups (BRG), environmental, social, and governance groups (ESG), and leadership and development. There will be many opportunities for networking and a Pláticas/Talks session where guests will attend a special discussion.

The summit and gala will present the following awards to individuals:

Mujer Maravilla Award

Corporate Champion Award

Latino Resource Group Award

Servant Leadership Award

Redefining Leadership Award

HACE is leading the way for talent to have opportunities and resources to help them obtain and advance in meaningful careers. According to a Deloitte article, "When compared to the current estimates of the U.S. census populations, only 13 companies have 18% or greater Hispanic/Latino(a) representation."

"Through these discussions by distinguished leaders and the recognition of achievements of special individuals, we are embracing the theme of Avanza by publicly showing the positive impact and many contributions of Hispanics in America, in Corporate America, and in our communities." Mota said.

For more information, visit this link.

About HACE:

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) is a national nonprofit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals. Since 1982, HACE has served as a resource for Latinos in the workplace and is a subject matter expert for corporations seeking to access diverse talent. Through professional development, resources, and networks, and by facilitating access to meaningful career opportunities, HACE helps Latinos succeed in every phase of their career. With a network of over 101,000 members across the country, HACE works with employers to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic economy by helping them attract, develop, and retain Latino and diverse professionals. For information, visit https://www.haceonline.org/about-hace/.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE HACE