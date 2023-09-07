Chicago Nonprofit HACE Launches HACE United Campaign to Raise $100,000 for up to 40 Scholarships

"As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, we are proud to start this campaign to let our members, board members, supporters, and partners know that investing in the Latino/a/x/e community displays a strong commitment to building the foundation of the next generation of leaders." Tweet this

"As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, we are proud to start this campaign to let our members, board members, supporters, and partners know that investing in the Latino/a/x/e community displays a strong commitment to building the foundation of the next generation of leaders," said HACE President and CEO Patricia Mota. "Through these scholarships, HACE will provide these young men and women guidance, confidence, skills, and personal and professional development to equip them with tools and knowledge to have successful careers, make a meaningful impact in their communities, and continue a positive legacy that will live for many years."

HACE supports future leaders through scholarships such as the Dr. Ervin "Vinny" Caraballo Scholarship to continue their education. Caraballo was on HACE's Board of Directors and was a driving force on the organization's programming and growing impact Latino/a/x/e community.

HACE also recently created the UIC LARES Olga Camargo scholarship. Named after Olga Camargo, HACE's chair emeritus and a University of Chicago (UIC) alumna, this scholarship is administered by The Latin American Recruitment and Educational Services (LARES), a premier academic advising, financial aid and educational assistance unit servicing Latino students at the high school and college levels. LARES assists Latino students interested in pursuing higher education with guidance and support.

"Since we launched our scholarship programs, we've awarded up to 40 students annually," Mota said. "Many have said how the scholarships have helped them achieve their dream of attaining a college education, enrolling into a graduate program, and helping make ends meet while they focus on their education. As a benefactor of scholarships myself, I could not have achieved my higher education, and that's one of the many reasons I give back to my community."

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) is a national nonprofit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals. Since 1982, HACE has served as a resource for Latinos in the workplace and is a subject matter expert for corporations seeking to access diverse talent. Through professional development, resources, and networks, and by facilitating access to meaningful career opportunities, HACE helps Latinos succeed in every phase of their career. With a network of over 97,000 members across the country, HACE works with employers to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic economy by helping them attract, develop, and retain Latino and diverse professionals. For information, visit https://www.haceonline.org/about-hace/.

