Chicago Nonprofit Legacy Leaders International Hosts Inaugural Sneaker Gala to Empower Next Generation of Leaders; Fundraiser and Silent Auction aims to raise $40,000

"I can't say this enough, but I love my Fellows and the work we are doing at Legacy Leaders to change the narrative of these young people. Some are getting promotions, others going back to school, starting a business or changing their relationship patterns." Tweet this

Everett Gutierrez Jr., the foundation's present and founder, executive coach at Everett Empowers, entrepreneur and author has a passion for developing potential in others. The Legacy Fellows Program (for young adults ages 21-30) helps leaders of color achieve financial independence and life balance by discovering their purpose, developing business opportunities, and creating a network of success that creates generational wealth.

"I can't say this enough, but I love my Fellows and the work we are doing at Legacy Leaders to change the narrative of these young people," Gutierrez said. "Some are getting promotions, others going back to school, starting a business or changing their relationship patterns."

This is Legacy Leaders first ever Sneaker Gala and all guests are encouraged to wear their best sneakers and dress in style. Guests are also encouraged to wear special masks for the masquerade themed gala.

The evening will be co-hosted by Dr. Tanjie Brewer, the charismatic founder and CEO of Stylish & Fit, and Dr. David Wardman, dedicated founder and CEO of Warman Way and Balanced ChiroMed. Both hosts Brewer and Wardman are passionate about wellness and living a healthy lifestyle.

Renowned celebrity Chef Jewel Robinson will be creating culinary masterpieces and providing an elevated refreshment experience for the event. Entertainment will include Tiffany Hines, a talented singer known for her soulful voice and captivating performances among others.

A silent auction featuring trips to Bali, Mexico, and Italy to facials, life couching, and signed sports memorabilia from Chicago teams like the Bears, Blackhawks, and Bulls. Registrations for bids are now open and will run until the event day.

The Legacy Sneaker Gala will be an enchanting night with promises to celebrate leadership, fashion, community, and the remarkable impact that can be created by investing in young adults. One of the Legacy Fellows, Brandon T. Griffin, a security guard and aspiring musical artist, shared what being part of the program means to him.

"For me, being part of Legacy Leaders means setting an example for the future generations and showcasing what it means to be a true and real leader," he said. "I am surrounded by a community of like-minded people and it's inspiring to see us grow and support each other."

The funds received during the gala will go directly towards the foundation to continue growing and proving more programs and resources for young adults.

Legacy Leaders has also received a matching grant of up to $40,000 from a dedicated partner meaning that all proceeds collected from tickets, auctions, raffles and other contributions will be doubled. Gala tickets, donations, and silent auction bids can more information can be purchased and found this link.

Gutierrez said that the public can help by donating to the foundation or paying it forward and purchasing a ticket for young adults interested in attending: https://www.mylegacyleaders.org/.

Gutierrez remarked: "This is ground breaking legacy work, and I hope people don't miss the opportunity to get involved and donate or purchase tickets to the gala. It's all in the name of our future!"

About Legacy Leaders International:

Legacy Leaders International provides training and life-transforming experiences that create a ripple effect of world changers. Since its inception in 2010, Legacy Leaders has played a critical role in equipping individuals from black and brown communities with the confidence and skills to prepare them for more significant opportunities. With a passion for developing potential in others, Legacy Leaders believes that everyone can advocate and create change in their own lives and surroundings. Through collaborations with other partner organizations, they work to create experiences that help propel teens, college-age students, and young adults to succeed in all of their endeavors. The foundation of the organization focuses on assessing an individual's history and circumstances to identify growth opportunities, transforming their future.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE Legacy Leaders International