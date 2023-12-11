Chicago Personal Injury Law Firm Announces Winner of the First-Generation College Student Scholarship

Kadzai Law Group proudly announces that Howard Smith, Jr., a first-generation undergraduate student studying at Savannah State University, has been named the First-Generation Scholarship winner for Fall 2023.

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The well-respected Kadzai Law Group offers a $2,500 scholarship to an undergraduate or graduate student who is the first in their family to attend a college or university. First-generation college students often face unique challenges as they pursue a higher education. We are thrilled to provide financial assistance to one brave college student willing to leap into the unknown and strive for a college degree.

Accordingly, Kadzai Law Group proudly announces that Howard Smith, Jr., a first-generation undergraduate student studying at Savannah State University, has been named the First-Generation Scholarship winner for Fall 2023. Growing up the oldest child in his family, Howard learned from a young age what hard work and discipline meant and was eager to do his best in his circumstances.

While it would have been understandable for Howard to forgo a college education as something out of his reach, he decided to persevere through his challenging situation and move full force toward attaining a higher education.

Today, Howard is a stellar example of always believing in yourself and your potential no matter what challenges you face or how many people tell you that you can't do something. At Kadzai Law Group, we are honored to provide Howard with financial assistance as he embarks on the educational and personal journey of a lifetime. We believe that Howard will have what he needs through this scholarship to build a solid foundation for himself in his collegiate journey.

Applications for the Spring 2024 semester are now open. Please visit https://www.kadzailawgroup.com/scholarship

About Kadzai Law Group

Kadzai Law Group is a personal injury firm that relentlessly pursues the justice our injured clients need and deserve. Through our client-focused approach to law, we walk clients through each step of their case from beginning to end. Whether a case deals with nursing home neglect or abuse, wrongful death, public transit accidents, and more, there is no injury case we are not prepared to handle.

To learn more about Kadzai Law Group, visit https://www.kadzailawgroup.com/. Call 312-229-0050 for a free consultation.

Media Contact

OVC, INC, OVC, INC, 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE Kadzai Law Group